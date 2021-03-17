EQS-News Remote Maintenance Solutions ALSO expands portfolio with oculavis SHARE
Remote Maintenance Solutions
- an AR viewer for 3D visualisation of machine parts
- the "Workflows" module, which enables service staff in the field to master technical challenges independently with interactive step-by-step instructions
- the "Remote Support" module for live expert sessions with bidirectional AR annotations and integrated documentation functions.
The technicians in the field need nothing more than an ordinary smartphone - regardless of the operating system - or smart glasses.
At ACMP, oculavis SHARE is offered as a cloud-based solution with cost-effective dedicated user licences as well as flexible floating licences for changing users. The remote maintenance solution is available together with the RealWear(R) HMT-1 headset, a rugged, head-mounted, wearable tablet computer that ensures that hands remain free. The smart glass app has been optimised by oculavis developers to make the most of the headset's high-resolution camera, active noise cancellation and long battery life.
