EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Remote Maintenance Solutions ALSO expands portfolio with oculavis SHARE



17.03.2021 / 10:00





Emmen, Switzerland, 17. March 2021 PRESS RELEASE

The digital interaction of machines and facilities is changing rapidly and becoming increasingly complex. Therefore, online access by service staff with the company's expert knowledge is now an important part of field service operations. ALSO is expanding the ALSO Cloud Marketplace (ACMP) with the remote support solution oculavis SHARE to solve this challenge. With smart devices and augmented reality (AR), oculavis SHARE delivers comprehensive knowledge to any location in real time.



In maintenance, oculavis SHARE is used to reduce machine downtimes, increase the first-time-fix rate and increase the overall effectiveness of production facilities. The modular solution consists of three elements:

- an AR viewer for 3D visualisation of machine parts

- the "Workflows" module, which enables service staff in the field to master technical challenges independently with interactive step-by-step instructions

- the "Remote Support" module for live expert sessions with bidirectional AR annotations and integrated documentation functions.

The technicians in the field need nothing more than an ordinary smartphone - regardless of the operating system - or smart glasses.

At ACMP, oculavis SHARE is offered as a cloud-based solution with cost-effective dedicated user licences as well as flexible floating licences for changing users. The remote maintenance solution is available together with the RealWear(R) HMT-1 headset, a rugged, head-mounted, wearable tablet computer that ensures that hands remain free. The smart glass app has been optimised by oculavis developers to make the most of the headset's high-resolution camera, active noise cancellation and long battery life.