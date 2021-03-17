 

DGAP-News Pinnacle Group Invests In 3 Young Individuals To Build Multi Million Pound Online Luxury Goods Marketplace

Pinnacle Group Invests In 3 Young Individuals To Build Multi Million Pound Online Luxury Goods Marketplace

Pinnacle Group Invests In 3 Young Individuals To Build Multi Million Pound Online Luxury Goods Marketplace

Newly founded online marketplace Elusive has received investment from private equity house Pinnacle

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Founded by 3 young entrepreneurs, Elusive aims to play a big part in the fast-growing luxury goods market. Their main focus will be reselling authentic limited edition footwear on their online platform and helping them become more accessible within Europe. As well as footwear, they will also look to stock the most sought after accessories including watches. Pinnacle owner and director Steve Hibbert said, "Bringing together 3 very talented young men under one company, all at the top of their game in this exciting marketplace was the goal of this exercise".

Hibbert continued "For me investment is simple, I back and support good people with a solid business plan. Elusive is aiming to capture 0.5% of a global marketplace in 5 years which is worth £4 billion today and expected to grow to £17 Billion by 2030". Hibbert has experience in building luxury brands, one such example is Vanrooyen Supercars Ltd based in the North West of England this company sells Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Bentley and high-end luxury vehicles.

The Elusive Board comments

"We are certain that with Steve's vast experience in business and in dealing with venture capital partners that he will serve our growth plans at Elusive as Chairman and Non-Executive Director"

Momodou Saidykhan (Moddz), 24. Originally from The Gambia moved to the UK at age 10, where he took a keen interest in the field of Science and eventually went onto Northumbria university to study Biomedical Science. It was clear that Moddz was not satisfied with just doing his degree at university and was always searching for ways to generate streams of income which ignited his passion for business and he demonstrated his entrepreneurial qualities when he invested his student loan into buying and reselling trainers. During his couple of years at university, he was able to grow his business in excess of over six figures which led to Moddz appearing on 'BBC Ones Inside Out' who aired a short film in early 2020 on his story screening his success in the trainer selling industry. Moddz is now focused and driven on bringing his qualities and associates to Elusive and commented "I am very grateful to be in the position alongside individuals who have also proven their desire for business success".

