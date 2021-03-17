 

Medical Properties Trust Announces Sterling-Denominated Public Offering of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 10:20  |  56   |   |   

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today that its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership (“MPT Finance” and, together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”), intend to commence benchmark offerings of two series of senior notes (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by the Company.

The Issuers intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay amounts outstanding under an interim credit facility and the revolving credit facility of the Operating Partnership, and any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures and potential future acquisitions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities will act as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made under an effective shelf registration statement of the Company, the Operating Partnership and MPT Finance, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement and the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, facsimile: (212) 902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Barclays Bank PLC at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; J.P. Morgan at 383 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10179, telephone: (212) 834-4533; BofA Securities, Inc. at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or by visiting the SEC’s EDGAR public database at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medical Properties Trust Announces Sterling-Denominated Public Offering of Senior Notes Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today that its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.21
Medical Properties vs. Innovative Industrial Properties: Der REIT ist attraktiver!
10.03.21
Weniger Tech, mehr Old Economy? Diese Aktien sind interessant!
09.03.21
Mit wachsendem Dividendeneinkommen die Rentenlücke schließen: 3 Gründe, warum Medical Properties ideal ist!
05.03.21
Vergiss Bitcoin! Auf diese Aktien setze ich stattdessen!
04.03.21
Realty Income oder Medical Properties? Dieser REIT ist jetzt DIE Wahl!
02.03.21
3 großartige Aktien für Low-Risk-Investoren!
25.02.21
Dieser Top-REIT mit 5 % Dividendenrendite hat gerade die Dividende erhöht!
25.02.21
Kommt jetzt der Wechsel zu Value? Diese 3 Aktien werden dann interessant!
19.02.21
Achtung Investoren: Vor einer Investition in REITs würde ich derzeit lieber etwas genauer hinschauen!
18.02.21
Medical Properties Trust Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by Four Percent to $0.28 Per Share