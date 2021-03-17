Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.00 per cent DGB 2031
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022
|2,820
|2,020
|101.240
|100 %
|-0.49 % p.a.
|99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|2,860
|1,860
|100.24
|100 %
|-0.02 % p.a.
|Total
|5,680
|3,880
Settlement: 19 March 2021
