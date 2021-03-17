 

1NCE expands NB-IoT coverage in Europe

Cologne (ots) - 1NCE, Tier-1 Internet of Things carrier, is expanding its
Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) offering in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria,
1NCE's IoT Flat Rate now also provides NB-IoT coverage in the Netherlands,
Spain, Greece, Italy, and the UK. With this and NB-IoT network access in
Mainland China, 1NCE now supports the most relevant IoT core markets in Europe
and Asia.

Thanks to the extended NB-IoT coverage, cross-border deployment of IoT solutions
is now even easier. Be it for metering applications, asset tracking in logistics
or sensors in waste management, smart farming or building automation.

1NCE IoT Flat Rate: more than just connectivity

The 1NCE management platform provides IoT developers with advanced value-added
services like the Data Broker at no extra costs. It allows to translate
communication into leaner energy saving transport protocols that can easily be
adapted into cloud platforms such as AWS.

For a one-time fee of 10 euros, IoT devices can communicate for 10 years. The
multimode SIM card enables a smooth transition between different standards such
as 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-IoT. There are no additional costs for roaming or
setup.

"1NCE For All": Free connectivity for 12 months

Exclusively in AWS Marketplace, customers can order up to 100 SIM cards with 12
months connectivity free of charge. To date, 1NCE has over 4,000 customers with
5 million active connections worldwide.

Full release: https://1nce.com/en/news/

About 1NCE

1NCE is a worldwide IoT network carrier offering reliable connectivity services
based on an IoT flat rate. 1NCE cooperates with Deutsche Telekom AG and its
roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.

Disclaimer

