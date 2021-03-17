1NCE expands NB-IoT coverage in Europe

Cologne (ots) - 1NCE, Tier-1 Internet of Things carrier, is expanding its

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) offering in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria,

1NCE's IoT Flat Rate now also provides NB-IoT coverage in the Netherlands,

Spain, Greece, Italy, and the UK. With this and NB-IoT network access in

Mainland China, 1NCE now supports the most relevant IoT core markets in Europe

and Asia.



Thanks to the extended NB-IoT coverage, cross-border deployment of IoT solutions

is now even easier. Be it for metering applications, asset tracking in logistics

or sensors in waste management, smart farming or building automation.









The 1NCE management platform provides IoT developers with advanced value-added

services like the Data Broker at no extra costs. It allows to translate

communication into leaner energy saving transport protocols that can easily be

adapted into cloud platforms such as AWS.



For a one-time fee of 10 euros, IoT devices can communicate for 10 years. The

multimode SIM card enables a smooth transition between different standards such

as 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-IoT. There are no additional costs for roaming or

setup.



"1NCE For All": Free connectivity for 12 months



Exclusively in AWS Marketplace, customers can order up to 100 SIM cards with 12

months connectivity free of charge. To date, 1NCE has over 4,000 customers with

5 million active connections worldwide.



Full release: https://1nce.com/en/news/



About 1NCE



1NCE is a worldwide IoT network carrier offering reliable connectivity services

based on an IoT flat rate. 1NCE cooperates with Deutsche

roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.



Contact:



Dennis Knake

+49 151-627 776 43

mailto:dennis.knake@1nce.com

http://www.1nce.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/4865833

OTS: 1NCE





1NCE IoT Flat Rate: more than just connectivityThe 1NCE management platform provides IoT developers with advanced value-addedservices like the Data Broker at no extra costs. It allows to translatecommunication into leaner energy saving transport protocols that can easily beadapted into cloud platforms such as AWS.For a one-time fee of 10 euros, IoT devices can communicate for 10 years. Themultimode SIM card enables a smooth transition between different standards suchas 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-IoT. There are no additional costs for roaming orsetup."1NCE For All": Free connectivity for 12 monthsExclusively in AWS Marketplace, customers can order up to 100 SIM cards with 12months connectivity free of charge. To date, 1NCE has over 4,000 customers with5 million active connections worldwide.Full release: https://1nce.com/en/news/About 1NCE1NCE is a worldwide IoT network carrier offering reliable connectivity servicesbased on an IoT flat rate. 1NCE cooperates with Deutsche Telekom AG and itsroaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.Contact:Dennis Knake+49 151-627 776 43mailto:dennis.knake@1nce.comhttp://www.1nce.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/4865833OTS: 1NCE