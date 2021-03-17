 

Friendable Sees Big Increases as Its Fan Pass Live Streaming Platform Tops 300 Artist Sign-Ups Midway Through March 2021

Social platforms ramping up reach; engagement and interactions also trending upward

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant uptick in results for the Company’s Fan Pass live streaming artist platform, with increases in artist sign-ups and social media activity as March madness seems to have struck the Fan Pass artist platform and community.

Although approximately half of the month of March still remains, Fan Pass has already come within 10 artist sign-ups of beating its February acquisition numbers. The Company’s live event calendar is filling up regularly, and social media metrics continue to validate the marketplace and appetite for the Fan Pass offering.

Social media indicators show Fan Pass’ Facebook reach is up 96%, post engagements are up 70%, and page likes are up 100%. The number of external Instagram accounts Fan Pass has reached is up 139.2%, content interactions are up 41.7%, and total Instagram followers is up 9.7% over the previous 30-day period.

“It’s only the midway point of March, and with momentum like this we felt it was important to share a brief update as the Company prepares for several exciting events, technology advances, partnerships and release updates coming soon,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“I’d like to thank all our artists, current and future, as all of you have been welcoming and very gracious to our Fan Pass team. Some artists have even created thank-you and somewhat promotional videos that show a real, heartfelt love and appreciation for our platform, as well as the personalized attention our team delivers to all our artists and their fans. We are nothing without our artists, supporters and shareholders; we are here to make a difference, and doing it together is a very motivating and rewarding experience for our entire team,” Rositano concluded.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

