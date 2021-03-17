 

Fujian FTZ to achieve higher-level opening-up in next 5 years

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 10:53  |  17   |   |   

XIAMEN, China, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily.com.cn:

The Xiamen Area of China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone [Photo/IC]

The China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone (Fujian FTZ), occupies an area of 118.04 square kilometers, and is composed of three areas: Pingtan, Xiamen and Fuzhou.

The Fujian FTZ, a test bed for reform and innovation, will give full play to its advantages, adopt an innovative cross-Straits cooperation mechanism, promote the free-flow of goods, services, capital and personnel and enhance the economic connection of Fujian and Taiwan, as well as promote economic ties between Fujian and the economies involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

"Since it was officially launched in April 2015, the FTZ has conducted bold trials and experiments and implemented 480 innovative measures, 196 of which were pioneered in the zone, and 40 of which were replicated and promoted nationwide," according to Wu Nanxiang, head of the Department of Commerce of Fujian province.

According to the province's development plan for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), Fujian will expand opening-up and cooperation in service sectors such as telecommunication, medical treatment and finance in the zone.

Greater efforts will be made to further relax limits on foreign investment. The plan said that the FTZ will continue to promote opening-up based on the flow of goods and factors of production, and place greater emphasis on opening-up based on rules and related institutions.

The zone will also use its geographic advantage of being near Taiwan and deepen cross-Straits cooperation in the development of industrial, supply, innovation, and value chains, in a bid to forge a cross-Straits common market.

Efforts will also be made to boost high-quality growth through deeper reforms in the zone. The government will work to improve the zone's economic and trade rules in line with world-class standards, and make new breakthroughs in its functions, policies and institutions.

The FTZ plans to deepen reform and innovation in trade and investment liberalization and facilitation in areas such as investment, trade, finance, transportation and talent.

The provincial government urged the zone to take bold steps to explore new ground in pursuing reform and innovation, make strategic progress in offshore and onshore businesses, and serve as an important area for connecting both domestic and international markets and resources to accelerate the establishment of the new development paradigm to drive high-quality development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period.

The zone should take advantages of its competition policies to cultivate a number of functional platforms and promote the development of new forms and modes of business. Efforts should be made to foster strategic emerging industry, modern services, and future industries, as well accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries.

The Fujian FTZ will continue its efforts to foster a business environment that is based on market principles, governed by law and up to international standards, the plan said.

The central government will give its FTZs greater power in carrying out reform during the process of establishing a new development paradigm, which has put forward new requirements in regard to the development of FTZs. The Fuzhou Area of the zone will focus on institutional innovation to speed up the high-quality development of its export-oriented economy to make new achievements in building a new development pattern, according to Liang Yong, deputy director of the Administration of Fuzhou Area of China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454543/1614066191412048345.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fujian FTZ to achieve higher-level opening-up in next 5 years XIAMEN, China, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A report from China Daily.com.cn: The China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone (Fujian FTZ), occupies an area of 118.04 square kilometers, and is composed of three areas: Pingtan, Xiamen and Fuzhou. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
In Their Quest for Digital Transformation, Manufacturers and Industrial Firms will Spend US$19 ...
Global Telemedicine Market to Hit $144.2 Billion Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Comvita Wellness Lab re-imagines the future of retail
Experts Say Demand For Gold Remains High as so does Investor Interest
Investment Banking & Trading Services Market to Reach $520.02 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Rising Awareness about Cleanliness and Hygiene across Public Places to Sow the Seeds of Growth across the Forecast Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Chronic Pain Market Size Expected to Demonstrate Optimal Growth at a CAGR of 3.0% in the 7MM During ...
Johan Torgeby and Kristina Willgård elected new Board members of Mölnlycke
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA