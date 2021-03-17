DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders USU wins Liechtensteinische Landesbank as a new customer in the IT Management segment 17.03.2021 / 10:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) will use USU software and services to manage its IT services and monitor its IT infrastructure centrally. The established IT management solutions for service management and IT monitoring will be used.

The financial institution chose USU as their project partner after a comprehensive international market evaluation and a multi-stage selection process. As part of its digitization strategy, the LLB Group aims to increase the quality and efficiency of its IT services by automating processes while ensuring the availability and high performance of its IT.

The focus of LLB's collaboration with USU is the definition and mapping of the various IT services and the automated integration of the data into the monitoring system for measuring service levels. Other focus areas include ticket correlation, alarm management, and the creation of a configuration management database (CMDB) and a service catalog.

Andreas Meier, Project Manager at Liechtensteinische Landesbank said: "USU convinced us all around. The decisive factors were not only the functional diversity and depth of the complete solution offered, which met our high requirements in a proof-of-concept process, but also the integrative interaction of the tools and the professional implementation of the use cases presented to us. We look forward to working with the USU experts. "

