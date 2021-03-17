 

Brunswick Exploration Reports 5 km-long Anomolous Gold Trend in Soil Sampling at Fundy Gold

MONTREAL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from its 2020 soil sampling program at the Fundy Gold Project (“Project”) located in Southern New Brunswick (Figure 1). These maiden results confirm the Company’s view that the Fundy Shear Zone is a district scale, underexplored orogenic gold-polymetallic fault system.

Soils Program Highlights

  • Anomalous gold values in soils occur across the entire 5-kilometer-long grid and remains open in all directions (see Figure 2)
  • 121 of 1,904 samples assayed over 10ppb gold and 25 of 1,904 samples assayed over 50ppb gold (up to 16,200 ppb gold)
  • Numerous gold-bearing soils are coincident with magnetic anomalies and Lidar lineaments

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “These initial results are very encouraging and support our conviction that the Fundy Gold Project is highly prospective for precious metal endowment. The area has seen no systematic exploration in the past, and since staking the 53,000-hectare land package in 2020, magnetic, resistivity, gravity and Lidar surveys have been reprocessed in addition to compiling all available till, soil and stream sediment data. Combined with initial prospecting, BRW has identified numerous mineralized areas within multiple mylonitic fault bounded corridors. We are very excited about this project and plan to aggressively pursue our prospecting efforts over the coming months along the soil anomalies and faulted corridors.”

Soils Program Details

This program was a first step in assessing the gold potential along the highly deformed Seven Mile Lake Metamorphic Suite (SML) (See Figure 1). The B-Horizon soils grid covers 500 hectares and is roughly 5 kilometers long by 1 kilometer wide containing 1,904 samples spaced at 25m intervals along 100-metre spaced lines. The grid was geologically constrained to the main SML deformation zone and broad gold anomalies occur throughout the large metamorphic suite.

The SML mylonite continues beyond the boundaries of the grid and extends for approximately 18 kilometers. It is fault bounded along the southern contact by the district scale Belleisle Fault. Importantly, quaternary geological mapping by the government describes the till beneath the soil as a thin veneer with an average thickness of less than 1 meter.

Other mineralized structures are thought to exist outside of the main zone of deformation currently covered by the soil sampling. To date, anomalous samples are positioned in both magnetic highs and lows as well as Lidar lineaments. Follow-up work is planned for Q2 and Q3 2021.

