RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 24th

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2021 Conference on Wednesday, March 24th at 01:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bduG41nKQHqOn_uKYnWVpw and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.