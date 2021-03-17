 

Coda Octopus Group Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021   

ORLANDO, FL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) (Nasdaq: CODA) today reported its unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Annmarie Gayle, CODA’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “Our fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results were adversely impacted by the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, which has significantly curtailed our operations since the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Our financial performance was also affected by delays in anticipated orders associated with the Defense Programs which our Services Business sell into. This is due to delays in approval of the Federal Defense Budget and line-item appropriation expenditures, and the change in Administration. Despite these ongoing challenges, we remain confident in our annualized outlook for both business segments.

“Our quarterly revenues are likely to be uneven and therefore not comparable to previous periods, but we believe with the lifting of restrictions, we can make up ground,” continued Ms. Gayle. “The products business revenues grew in the first fiscal quarter over the comparable period last year, and we believe this trend will continue on an annualized basis. Furthermore, even though the services business is expected to be significantly off plan for the first two quarters of this fiscal year, we believe that on an annualized basis its orders from customers will increase, thereby improving its financial performance.”

Coda Octopus Group reported total revenue of approximately $5.050 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2021, compared to $6.681 million for the comparable prior year period, representing a decrease of 24.4%. The Company reported net profit before taxes of approximately $996 thousand for the first quarter ended January 31, 2021, compared to a net income of $1.448 million, for the comparable 2020 period. Net profit after taxes was $1.129 million for the first quarter ended January 31, 2021, or $0.10 per share, compared to a net income of $1.347 million, or $0.13 per share, in the prior year comparable period. Net profit before tax as a percentage of revenues in the first quarter was 19.8%. Research and Development expenditures for the first quarter were $0.583 million, a decrease of 37.2%, compared to $0.928 million, for the comparable period of 2020. Selling, General & Administrative Expenses (SG&A) for the first quarter were $1.813 million, compared to $1.892 million for the comparable period last year, a decrease of 4.2%.

