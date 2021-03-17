 

Acronis acquires Synapsys, providing the African IT channel with direct access to enhanced cyber protection solutions

Schaffhausen, Switzerland (ots) - Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection,
announced today the acquisition of Synapsys, its long-time partner located in
Cape Town, South Africa that specializes in distributing Acronis Cyber
Protection Solutions (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cyber-protection/) through
the service provider channel. Marking the latest move in the company's
accelerated growth plan, it is Acronis' fourth acquisition in the past 18
months.

Synapsys is a channel-centric group of companies that delivers Acronis Cyber
Protection Solutions to thousands of customers through a network of
sub-distributors, resellers, and managed service providers
(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/articles/managed-service-software/) (MSPs) in
South Africa and across the continent. It is comprised of two businesses:
Synapsys Systems (Proprietary) Limited, a specialist software distributor and
the region's Authorized Acronis Distributor for on-premises solutions since
2003, and Synapsys Distribution (Proprietary) Limited, which services the MSP
market using the Acronis Cyber Cloud service provider platform.

"Synapsys has been a trusted and valuable partner in our efforts to extend our
cyber protection solutions to organizations across the African continent. This
acquisition will give their users direct access to our technology and support,"
said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, Acronis' Founder and CEO. "At the same time, Africa
is becoming a strategic growth opportunity for Acronis and acquiring Synapsys
provides us with a permanent presence on the continent. The move is beneficial
for Acronis, the African MSP channel, and the organizations and users that need
to safeguard their workloads and systems against the modern threat landscape.

"The acquisition dovetails perfectly with Acronis' ongoing Global/Local
Initiative, which aims to provide expanded in-country access to the company's
worldwide resources. As demand for cloud and managed services increases around
the world, it creates opportunities for service providers who deliver Acronis
Cyber Protection Solutions. The Global/Local Initiative reflects the company's
commitment to stay close to its partners and help them grow their business while
protecting their clients against modern threats.

Unique relationship leads to acquisition

Peter French, Synapsys' Managing Director, will now serve as Acronis' General
Manager for the Middle East/Africa market. In making today's announcement, he
commented on the unique relationship that led to the acquisition.

"No business school advice tells you to put all your eggs in one basket. But
this is exactly what we did with Acronis, and we have never regretted it,"
French said. "Our laser-focus and partner-centric ethos is backed by our
alignment with Acronis' mission, especially the drive to the cloud and the cyber
protect approach to data protection and digital security. This deal feels like a
natural extension to this long-standing relationship. Partnerships are about
relationships which are about people: we are looking forward to continuing to
support MSPs across Africa in keeping the ecosystem cyber protected, now as part
of Acronis. And former Synapsys partners can look forward to a closer
relationship with Acronis, working through the same core team on the ground whom
they have grown to trust over the years."

After a planned transition period, Synapsys will be integrated into Acronis and
will be responsible for all Africa Sales of Acronis' world-class cyber
protection (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cyber-protection/) solutions.

Contact:

Andreas Rossbach | PR & Communication Manager Europe at Acronis
Email: mailto:Andreas.rossbach@acronis.com
Mobile: +49 151 40767189
Twitter: @rossbachacronis

Acronis acquires Synapsys, providing the African IT channel with direct access to enhanced cyber protection solutions Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced today the acquisition of Synapsys, its long-time partner located in Cape Town, South Africa that specializes in distributing Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions …

