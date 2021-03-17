Acronis acquires Synapsys, providing the African IT channel with direct access to enhanced cyber protection solutions

Schaffhausen, Switzerland (ots) - Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection,

announced today the acquisition of Synapsys, its long-time partner located in

Cape Town, South Africa that specializes in distributing Acronis Cyber

Protection Solutions (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cyber-protection/) through

the service provider channel. Marking the latest move in the company's

accelerated growth plan, it is Acronis' fourth acquisition in the past 18

months.



Synapsys is a channel-centric group of companies that delivers Acronis Cyber

Protection Solutions to thousands of customers through a network of

sub-distributors, resellers, and managed service providers

(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/articles/managed-service-software/) (MSPs) in

South Africa and across the continent. It is comprised of two businesses:

Synapsys Systems (Proprietary) Limited, a specialist software distributor and

the region's Authorized Acronis Distributor for on-premises solutions since

2003, and Synapsys Distribution (Proprietary) Limited, which services the MSP

market using the Acronis Cyber Cloud service provider platform.





"Synapsys has been a trusted and valuable partner in our efforts to extend ourcyber protection solutions to organizations across the African continent. Thisacquisition will give their users direct access to our technology and support,"said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, Acronis' Founder and CEO. "At the same time, Africais becoming a strategic growth opportunity for Acronis and acquiring Synapsysprovides us with a permanent presence on the continent. The move is beneficialfor Acronis, the African MSP channel, and the organizations and users that needto safeguard their workloads and systems against the modern threat landscape."The acquisition dovetails perfectly with Acronis' ongoing Global/LocalInitiative, which aims to provide expanded in-country access to the company'sworldwide resources. As demand for cloud and managed services increases aroundthe world, it creates opportunities for service providers who deliver AcronisCyber Protection Solutions. The Global/Local Initiative reflects the company'scommitment to stay close to its partners and help them grow their business whileprotecting their clients against modern threats.Unique relationship leads to acquisitionPeter French, Synapsys' Managing Director, will now serve as Acronis' GeneralManager for the Middle East/Africa market. In making today's announcement, hecommented on the unique relationship that led to the acquisition."No business school advice tells you to put all your eggs in one basket. Butthis is exactly what we did with Acronis, and we have never regretted it,"French said. "Our laser-focus and partner-centric ethos is backed by ouralignment with Acronis' mission, especially the drive to the cloud and the cyberprotect approach to data protection and digital security. This deal feels like anatural extension to this long-standing relationship. Partnerships are aboutrelationships which are about people: we are looking forward to continuing tosupport MSPs across Africa in keeping the ecosystem cyber protected, now as partof Acronis. And former Synapsys partners can look forward to a closerrelationship with Acronis, working through the same core team on the ground whomthey have grown to trust over the years."After a planned transition period, Synapsys will be integrated into Acronis andwill be responsible for all Africa Sales of Acronis' world-class cyberprotection (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cyber-protection/) solutions.Contact:Andreas Rossbach | PR & Communication Manager Europe at AcronisEmail: mailto:Andreas.rossbach@acronis.comMobile: +49 151 40767189Twitter: @rossbachacronisAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144061/4865883OTS: Acronis