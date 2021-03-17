 

ANDRITZ to supply biomass boiler plant to Fjernvarme Fyn Produktion A/S in Odense, Denmark

Graz - MARCH 17, 2021. International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an
order from the Danish energy company Fjernvarme Fyn Produktion A/S to deliver a
new biomass boiler plant complete with auxiliary equipment for their "Bio Blok
2" project. The plant will be located on Fjernvarme Fyn's existing combined heat
and power plant site in Odense, on the island of Funen in Denmark, some 170 km
west of the capital Copenhagen. This new plant will supply district heat to the
Odense area and is also prepared for electricity production at a later stage.
Start-up of the boiler is scheduled for 2023.

The "Bio Blok 2" project is an important part of Fjernvarme Fyn's goal of
abandoning the use of coal at their combined heat and power plants by 2022 and
contributing to the national objective of a 70 percent reduction in CO2
emissions by 2030. Fjernvarme Fyn delivers about 97 percent of the district heat
requirement in Odense, providing heat for more than 100,000 households and large
greenhouses.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes a biomass-fired boiler with flue gas
cleaning and a flue gas condenser with absorption heat pump technology. Based on
the ANDRITZ EcoFluid bubbling fluidized bed design, the boiler combines high
efficiency with excellent environmental performance. The flue gas condenser with
heat pump technology after the boiler significantly increases the district heat
output and, therefore, improves the plant efficiency.

This new plant will be fuelled by wood chips as the main fuel and wood, olive
and/or sunflower shell pellets as secondary fuel. The plant is capable of
supplying close to 180 MW of heat to the district heating network and reaching
record efficiency of almost 120 percent.

This order from Fjernvarme Fyn once again demonstrates ANDRITZ's strong global
position in the supply of state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly biomass
boilers.

- End -





EANS-News ANDRITZ to supply biomass boiler plant to Fjernvarme Fyn Produktion A/S in Odense, Denmark - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information Graz - MARCH 17, 2021. International technology Group ANDRITZ has …

