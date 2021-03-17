 

Prisma Photonics Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reshaping Fiber Optics-powered Surveillance Systems with Its Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021   

The technology offers an array of solutions that manages safety, security, and preventive/predictive maintenance with ultra-sensitivity in real time

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the fiber optics border surveillance systems market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Prisma Photonics Ltd. with the 2020 Europe Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its sensing technology, Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing. The patented technology for sensory surveillance delivers detection intelligence in real time, making it highly intelligent and accurate. The technology covers a wide variety of use-cases, such as: safety, security, and preventive/predictive maintenance with ultra-sensitivity.

While traditional distributed fiber-optic sensing systems require massive and lengthy installation and present high false alarm rates and a low probability of detection, Prisma Photonics's platform provides unparalleled sensory performance. The technology has a robust signal-to-noise ratio, which supports higher detection capabilities while decreasing false alarm rates. It exclusively uses the pre-deployed fiber optics cables (without a performance degradation) in and around infrastructures, eliminating the need to install new fiber optic cables and making its solutions sensor-free.  Once deployed, Prisma Photonics' system with its smart classification machine learning algorithms, allows for a fast, accurate, and robust monitoring and surveillance – a comprehensive solution. 

"Prisma Photonics' technology instantly detects and classifies events or interferences, such as a person running, mechanical digging, or a passing vehicle. This distinctive capability delivers a higher probability of detection and eliminates false positives in any environment," said Avi Kalo, Senior Consultant. "The company provides a solution for each infrastructure; these include, among others, PrismaPower for overhead electrical power transmission networks, PrismaFlow for oil and gas pipelines, PrismaHedge for Perimeter surveillance and PrismaShield for border control and detection."

PrismaShield, in particular, can identify the acoustic signature of each event at or near the border at a resolution that aids the classification of events and locations with unprecedented accuracy. High sensitivity allows the solution to establish correct identifications of critical events and activities, such as pedestrians near or crossing fenced borders, light or heavy vehicles (cars, trucks), mechanical digging, any suspicious activity or acts of vandalism, and drones flying overhead. Enabled by Prisma Photonics' technology, the platform provides command and control teams with a plug-and-play option that does away with the need for numerous underground discrete sensors.

