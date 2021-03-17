Summit Bank Group, Inc. Issues Stock Dividend

Summit Bank Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:SBKO) announced that its Board of Directors approved a five for four stock split of the company’s shares of common stock payable in the form of a stock dividend. The ex-dividend date is April 9 with shareholders of record as of April 1 receiving one additional share for every four shares they own.

According to Summit Bank Group Board of Directors Chair Paul Weinhold, “We believe the time is right for a one-time split to continue to increase the stock’s marketability and liquidity by making it attractive to a larger number of potential investors.”