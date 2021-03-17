Shubo Rakhit, CPA, CA – Welcomed to the Board of Directors of Tanzanian Gold Corporation

Mr. Rakhit, has had a prominent career as a leading corporate finance professional, highly respected strategist, and sought after trusted advisor. His 30+ year career has included positions at several large investment banks and advisory firms including Canada’s major bank owned investment banks, BofA Securities, KPMG Corporate Finance and Echelon Wealth Partners where he most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions (“M&A”). Mr. Rakhit’s distinguished career includes leading over $80B of M&A transactions, and over $100B of global capital markets issuance including many complex strategic and capital solutions, that has also encompassed mining companies. The strength of his relationships is characterized by authenticity and instilling trust that will assist the Company in broadening its access to capital markets at a time of rapid growth for the organization.

“We are delighted to welcome Shubo Rakhit to our Board of Directors and look forward to working with him. Shubo is well known for his track record of success. His extensive background and experience in advising boards will complement our Board as we continue to restructure TanGold for the benefit of all of our stakeholders. We are excited that our team of professional experts is growing on our Board of Directors as we advance our bold business agenda and confidently move our mining plans forward,” Stephen Mullowney, Chief Executive Officer said.

“I am enthusiastic about joining the Board of Directors and these are exciting times for the gold sector. I welcome the opportunity to use my years of experience in finance and business to assist the Company in building global relationships and advancing its plans. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors, Executive Management Team and our Joint Venture partner, STAMICO,” Director Rakhit said.

Thank you for welcoming Shubo Rakhit as a member of the Board of Directors of Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

About Tanzanian Gold Corporation

Tanzanian Gold Corporation along with its joint venture partner, STAMICO is building a significant gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania that is based on an expanded Mineral Resource base and the treatment of its mineable Mineral Reserves in two standalone plants. Measured Mineral Resource now stands at 19.98MT at 1.99g/t gold containing 1,281,161 ounces of gold and Indicated Mineral Resource now stand at 15.89MT at 1.48g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88MT at 1.77g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold. The Buckreef Project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8MT at 1.11g/t gold for contained gold of 635,540 ounces of gold. The Company is actively investigating and assessing multiple exploration targets on its property. Please refer to the Company’s Updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Buckreef Gold Project, dated May 15, 2020, for more information.