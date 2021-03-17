 

Sage Therapeutics Announces Continued Positive Zuranolone Data for Both 30 mg and 50 mg Doses in Open-Label SHORELINE Study in Patients with MDD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE) today reported complete 12-month data from the 30 mg cohort and interim data from the 50 mg cohort of the ongoing Phase 3 open-label SHORELINE Study. This clinical study was designed to naturalistically follow patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and evaluate the safety and tolerability of zuranolone 30 mg and 50 mg in adults for up to one year. For the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, the data analyzed to date show that zuranolone was generally well-tolerated in both the 30 mg and 50 mg dose cohorts. Adverse events reported in the trial during the period analyzed were generally consistent with results seen in previous zuranolone clinical trials.

Secondary endpoints included response and remission as evaluated by the 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD-17) and the number of times a patient received retreatment. Patients with a clinical response (decrease in HAMD-17 baseline score of ≥50%) to the initial 14-day course of zuranolone 30 mg required a mean of 2.2 treatments in the 12-month study. As the first naturalistic, longitudinal, clinical development trial conducted in MDD, the SHORELINE Study provides real-world insight into the potential use of zuranolone, if successfully developed and approved, as an as-needed treatment for MDD, and builds on the data assembled in the LANDSCAPE clinical program to date. The Company plans to report additional data from patients in the 50 mg dose cohort in late 2021. Additionally, the Company plans to present additional data from the SHORELINE Study at medical and scientific conferences and in peer-reviewed journal articles.

“Sage embarked on the LANDSCAPE clinical program to evaluate the safety and efficacy of zuranolone with the ambition of reimagining the treatment for depression with the goal of a rapid-acting, durable, treat-as-needed option in a disease where innovation is lacking and the incidence rate has unfortunately increased exponentially in the last 20 years,” said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics. “Today we are announcing additional positive data from the SHORELINE Study that demonstrate continued strong results from the 30 mg dose and strengthens our confidence in the potential of the 50 mg dose. Designed as a naturalistic study, these data approximate real-world evidence of use of zuranolone at 30 mg and 50 mg doses. We look forward to the results of the WATERFALL and CORAL Phase 3 pivotal data readouts in MDD this year.”

