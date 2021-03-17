 

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP) Secures Global Distribution Rights to Sell the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Anywhere in the World Pending FDA Approval as Biden Administration Stockpiles Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 11:30  |  60   |   |   

San Clemente, CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC:GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA approved tests including Dengue, Ebola, Zika, Malaria and also offering one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. With the vaccine rollout in progress, continued testing for COVID-19 is imperative and needs to remain a top priority to stop the spread of this deadly virus.

Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC:GWHP) Secures Distribution Rights to sell the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine anywhere in the world pending FDA Approval as Biden Administration Increases Stockpile in preparation of a quick roll out.

Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp., said, "We were so impressed by the progress that AstraZeneca has made thus far with their vaccine, that we (Global) have acquired the distribution rights to sell this vaccine anywhere in the world.”

“We think the Biden Administration is being strategically proactive with their plan to accumulate the AstraZeneca vaccines ahead of time,” Charles Strongo commented.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently said, “We want to be oversupplied and overprepared,” saying Biden wanted contingencies in the event of any unforeseen issues with the existing production timeline.

A copy of the Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp 8K filing related to the distribution rights of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be found here.

“The CDC is still recommending that individuals who are already fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus continue to get tested if they are experiencing any of the symptoms,” Charles Strongo reiterated.

CDC Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People can be found here.

“There is no better way to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 and its various mutated strains then by utilizing the rapid antibody test kits that we offer to accurately detect those who have become infected and having them immediately quarantine,” says Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP) Secures Global Distribution Rights to Sell the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Anywhere in the World Pending FDA Approval as Biden Administration Stockpiles Vaccine San Clemente, CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC:GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA approved tests including Dengue, Ebola, Zika, Malaria and also offering one of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) to Announce that Global is Now Offering the AstraZeneca Vaccines for $17.50 Per Vaccine as Mentioned in 8k Filing 03/08/21
08.03.21
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) to Announce that Global is Now Offering the AstraZeneca Vaccines as Mentioned in 8K Filing on 03/02/21
03.03.21
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (GWHP-OTC) to Announce an Antibody “Confident” Test Which Can Detect the S1 RDT Antigen Used in COVID 19 Vaccines
02.03.21
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (GWHP-OTC) to Announce That the Antibody Test Kits Offered by Global Can Detect the S1 Protein Used in COVID 19 Vaccines
24.02.21
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Has Paid Off Another of Its Outstanding Convertible Notes as Stated in the 8K Filed on 02/17/21