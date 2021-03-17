Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC:GWHP) Secures Distribution Rights to sell the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine anywhere in the world pending FDA Approval as Biden Administration Increases Stockpile in preparation of a quick roll out.

San Clemente, CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC:GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA approved tests including Dengue, Ebola, Zika, Malaria and also offering one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. With the vaccine rollout in progress, continued testing for COVID-19 is imperative and needs to remain a top priority to stop the spread of this deadly virus.

Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp., said, "We were so impressed by the progress that AstraZeneca has made thus far with their vaccine, that we (Global) have acquired the distribution rights to sell this vaccine anywhere in the world.”

“We think the Biden Administration is being strategically proactive with their plan to accumulate the AstraZeneca vaccines ahead of time,” Charles Strongo commented.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently said, “We want to be oversupplied and overprepared,” saying Biden wanted contingencies in the event of any unforeseen issues with the existing production timeline.

A copy of the Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp 8K filing related to the distribution rights of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be found here.

“The CDC is still recommending that individuals who are already fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus continue to get tested if they are experiencing any of the symptoms,” Charles Strongo reiterated.

CDC Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People can be found here.

“There is no better way to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 and its various mutated strains then by utilizing the rapid antibody test kits that we offer to accurately detect those who have become infected and having them immediately quarantine,” says Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.