 

Legacy IVRs Fail to Deliver Good Experiences, Underscoring Need for Digitalization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 11:30  |  39   |   |   

SurveyMonkey research by eGain finds that consumers face roadblocks at every step of their journeys across IVR and agent-assisted customer service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced the results of their survey on customer experiences with IVR systems. The central finding was that legacy IVRs frustrate customers due to long hold times and their inability to resolve queries. Most customers “zero” out to a human agent, and upon escalation, bear the burden of repeating context to the agent. Adding to their frustration are the inconsistent answers consumers get across touchpoints.

Focused on the US market, the survey was conducted in February and March 2021. The results were compiled from 500 respondents who had used smartphones to call businesses or government agencies for customer service in the last 12 months.

Key findings

  • 88% said that the IVRs were not intelligent enough, with 38% saying they were unintelligent or somewhat unintelligent
  • 60% zeroed out to a human operator very often or often, and an additional 26% somewhat often
  • 67% wrestled with the IVR for 5 minutes or longer, 41% for 15 minutes or longer, before trying to get to an agent
  • 70% waited for 5 minutes or longer to get the human agent on the phone upon escalation, 43% for 15 minutes or longer
  • A whopping 73% had to repeat information they had already entered at the IVR to the human agent
  • 44% said they got different answers from different touchpoints
  • And more

Most IVRs have no connectivity with digital channels, missing a big opportunity to deflect smartphone callers to digital self-service. Moreover, making changes to IVR business logic requires IT involvement. “Companies cannot simply throw away their legacy IVR systems, given the large investments they have made in them,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. To add to the problem, they have very little insight into the customer experience their IVR banks are delivering.

eGain SmartIVR is an over-the-top solution to modernize IVR systems, making it easy to deflect smartphone callers to digital self-service or agent-assisted messaging, powered by AI and knowledge guidance. Business users can change IVR logic in a snap and optimize the IVR experience with end-to-end analytics. “Our clients,” said Ashu Roy, “are quickly digitalizing their IVRs, deflecting over 30% of customer calls to digital service in just days after deployment.”

More information
Report of research findings: https://hd.egain.com/ivr-customer-experience-report.pdf
Related webinar with Sheila McGee-Smith, premier contact center analyst: http://bit.ly/3rDQHr7
eGain SmartIVR: https://www.egain.com/smart-ivr/
eGain Virtual Assistant: https://www.egain.com/products/chatbot-virtual-assistant-software/
eGain Messaging Hub: https://www.egain.com/messaging-hub/
eGain Suite: https://hd.egain.com/overviews/egain-suite.pdf
eGain Innovation in 30 Days: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

About eGain
eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legacy IVRs Fail to Deliver Good Experiences, Underscoring Need for Digitalization SurveyMonkey research by eGain finds that consumers face roadblocks at every step of their journeys across IVR and agent-assisted customer service SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
eGain Announces Schedule of Virtual Investor Conferences in March
02.03.21
GreenPath and eGain Launch Unique Anytime-Anywhere Virtual Financial Coach
02.03.21
GreenPath and eGain Launch Unique Anytime-Anywhere Virtual Financial Coach