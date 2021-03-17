Zalando delivered a strong final quarter. The Group benefited from the pandemic situation in Europe, which is causing the structural shift in consumer demand from offline to online to proceed at a faster pace.
Zalando delivered a strong final quarter. The Group benefited from the pandemic situation in Europe, which is causing the structural shift in consumer demand from offline
to online to proceed at a faster pace. The strong development of the partner program indicated that an EBIT margin level of 10% to 13% is possible in the long term. For
the time being, Zalando continues to focus on expansion, not only in terms of product categories (including second-hand, luxury fashion) and partners, but also into
additional foreign markets. Against this backdrop, the group is planning higher investments and is only holding out the prospect of an EBIT margin in the low to
midsingle-digit percentage range. The company is clearly focused on growth, which, however, prevents the visibility of profitability in the medium term. We start our
coverage with a price target of EUR 100.00 and a BUY recommendation.
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Zalando SE - Higher ambitions until 2025E, Initiate with BUY
