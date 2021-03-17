 

Mike Nally to Leave Merck; Frank Clyburn to Lead All Merck Human Health

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 11:45  |  49   |   |   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Michael T. Nally, chief marketing officer, Human Health, will leave the company at the end of March, and Frank Clyburn, chief commercial officer, Human Health, will become president, Human Health and lead all Human Health commercial and marketing for the company. Nally is leaving Merck for a leadership opportunity with another company.

“As our chief marketing officer, Mike has charted ambitious goals for our human health franchises, and has been instrumental in shaping our strategy and ensuring that Merck is well positioned for a successful future,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. “Mike’s unwavering commitment to Merck’s core values coupled with his inclination to seek new and better ways to meet the needs of today’s patients as well as those we hope to serve in the years ahead have left an enduring mark on Merck, and he will be missed.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Merck & Co!
Short
Basispreis 84,59€
Hebel 9,77
Ask 0,65
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 65,30€
Hebel 6,55
Ask 0,98
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Effective immediately, Clyburn will become president, Human Health and will lead Human Health marketing and commercial operations with responsibility for the Human Health P&L globally, reporting to Frazier. Starting April 1, 2021, Clyburn will report to Robert M. Davis, current executive vice president, global services and chief financial officer; as previously announced (link), Davis will become president of Merck, effective April 1, 2021, at which time the company’s operating divisions – Human Health, Animal Health, Manufacturing, and Merck Research Laboratories – will begin reporting to him. Davis will become chief executive officer on July 1, 2021.

“I have tremendous respect for Frank’s strategic and operational excellence, and believe he is the perfect person to lead our ongoing success in Human Health,” Davis said. “Frank’s leadership in rapidly expanding our oncology footprint and accelerating the growth of that business is unparalleled in our industry, exceeded only by his relentless dedication to helping patients. I look forward to continuing to work with him as we advance Merck’s mission to save and improve lives.”

Clyburn became chief commercial officer for Human Health in January 2019. Prior to this role, Clyburn was the president of Merck’s global oncology business. Clyburn joined Merck in 2008 and has had responsibility for numerous global pharmaceutical franchises, including diabetes, cardiovascular and women’s health, as well as leadership of marketing and sales teams.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mike Nally to Leave Merck; Frank Clyburn to Lead All Merck Human Health Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Michael T. Nally, chief marketing officer, Human Health, will leave the company at the end of March, and Frank Clyburn, chief commercial officer, Human …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Merck Receives Priority Review From FDA for New Drug Application for HIF-2α Inhibitor Belzutifan (MK-6482)
15.03.21
Merck to Host Investor Briefing to Discuss Broad HIV Development Program and Newly Announced Collaboration with Gilead
15.03.21
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, Investigational Treatment Combinations of Lenacapavir and Islatravir in HIV
12.03.21
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
10.03.21
USA wollen sich weitere 100 Millionen Johnson-Impfdosen sichern
08.03.21
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant for the Prevention of HIV-1 Infection at CROI 2021
06.03.21
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of Investigational COVID-19 Therapeutic Molnupiravir
04.03.21
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
03.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 03.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
03.03.21
Merck to Present New Data from Various HIV Research and Development Programs at CROI 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
9
Merck & Co.