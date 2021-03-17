Mike Nally to Leave Merck; Frank Clyburn to Lead All Merck Human Health

“As our chief marketing officer, Mike has charted ambitious goals for our human health franchises, and has been instrumental in shaping our strategy and ensuring that Merck is well positioned for a successful future,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. “Mike’s unwavering commitment to Merck’s core values coupled with his inclination to seek new and better ways to meet the needs of today’s patients as well as those we hope to serve in the years ahead have left an enduring mark on Merck, and he will be missed.”

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Michael T. Nally, chief marketing officer, Human Health, will leave the company at the end of March, and Frank Clyburn, chief commercial officer, Human Health, will become president, Human Health and lead all Human Health commercial and marketing for the company. Nally is leaving Merck for a leadership opportunity with another company.

Effective immediately, Clyburn will become president, Human Health and will lead Human Health marketing and commercial operations with responsibility for the Human Health P&L globally, reporting to Frazier. Starting April 1, 2021, Clyburn will report to Robert M. Davis, current executive vice president, global services and chief financial officer; as previously announced (link), Davis will become president of Merck, effective April 1, 2021, at which time the company’s operating divisions – Human Health, Animal Health, Manufacturing, and Merck Research Laboratories – will begin reporting to him. Davis will become chief executive officer on July 1, 2021.

“I have tremendous respect for Frank’s strategic and operational excellence, and believe he is the perfect person to lead our ongoing success in Human Health,” Davis said. “Frank’s leadership in rapidly expanding our oncology footprint and accelerating the growth of that business is unparalleled in our industry, exceeded only by his relentless dedication to helping patients. I look forward to continuing to work with him as we advance Merck’s mission to save and improve lives.”

Clyburn became chief commercial officer for Human Health in January 2019. Prior to this role, Clyburn was the president of Merck’s global oncology business. Clyburn joined Merck in 2008 and has had responsibility for numerous global pharmaceutical franchises, including diabetes, cardiovascular and women’s health, as well as leadership of marketing and sales teams.