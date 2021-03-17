Flexiti Launches Buy Now Pay Later Financing at Sleep Country and Dormez-vous

Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous customers are now eligible for Flexiti’s buy now pay later solution. Customers can apply for a FlexitiCard TM in-store at one of 280 retail locations across Canada and will receive a response within minutes. Upon approval, the FlexitiCard can immediately be used to make purchases. This fully automated and 100% paperless process offers qualified customers a revolving credit line and flexible payment plans with 0% interest financing 1 options, eliminating the need to reapply for financing for future purchases. Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous customers will also be able to apply and make purchases with their FlexitiCard online at sleepcountry.ca and dormezvous.com in the second quarter of 2021.

“Our omni-channel approach provides Canadians convenient buying options to match their preferred choice of how, when and where to shop for sleep essentials,” said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer, Sleep Country Canada. “Our new partnership with Flexiti enables us to now offer more choice on how Canadians choose to purchase the right products to meet their sleep needs. Flexiti’s on-demand 0% financing solution provides an added level of financial comfort for our customers and ensures more Canadians can have instant access to the right sleep products.”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous stores into the Flexiti network,” said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. “Sleep Country’s dedication to providing excellent service and products to their customers makes them a highly respected national retailer. We are proud to partner with Sleep Country to achieve a shared goal of helping Canadians find their best sleep and rest easy knowing their purchases can be made more affordable through financing.”

1 O.A.C. Terms and conditions apply.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of March 10, 2021, Sleep Country has 283 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need. For more information, visit www.sleepcountry.ca or www.dormezvous.com