NICE Powers Agile Customer and Employee Experience Excellence for BT

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that BT has selected its Nexidia Analytics and Engage solutions to drive exceptional customer and employee experiences and increase operational efficiencies. One of the world’s leading communications services companies, BT currently uses several solutions in the NICE portfolio, including RPA and WFO, and is standardizing on NICE for customer service across its consumer and enterprise lines of business. The NICE solutions play a pivotal role in enabling the communications provider to efficiently manage and reduce escalations, boost first call resolution (FCR) and improve their brand net promoter score (NPS).

Simon Evatt, Director, Service Technology and Analytics, BT, said “NICE’s solutions and service methodology have made them a trusted partner that is instrumental in driving operational excellence. Our collaboration with Nexidia Analytics and NICE Engage provides us with comprehensive insights to understand customers’ needs, ensure compliance and deliver the kind of service that triggers ongoing customer loyalty.”

NICE Nexidia’s innovative analytics and NICE Engage recording are cornerstones of the single contact center platform that powers its customer service operations. All contact center staff now use the same platform and applications, ensuring a single source of truth and consistent operations. The new analytics capabilities help them gain deep insights to better understand and serve their customers while automated and personalized agent coaching and training optimize customer service quality. Contact center employees get the context and background data they need to serve customers easily and quickly. Extending coverage across additional lines of business, NICE Engage provides a comprehensive omnichannel interaction recording platform with the highest security and resiliency standards.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership of over a decade with BT,” said John O’Hara, President, NICE EMEA. “NICE stands ready to support BT in transforming experiences and ensuring exceptional service quality, especially in today’s environment where customer service is more critical than ever.”

About NICE
 NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

