Leadership transition at Pinduoduo CEO Chen Lei appointed Chairman
- MAU hits 719.9 million in 4Q, annual active buyers reached 788.4 million
- 4Q total revenue rose 146% to RMB 26,547.7 million (US$ 4,068.6 million)
SHANGHAI, China, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has appointed CEO Chen Lei to take up the position of Chairman, after accepting the resignation of founder Colin Huang, who has stepped down from the Board and will devote his time to exploring new long-term opportunities.
The 1:10 super voting rights attached to Huang’s shares have been removed upon his relinquishing of executive responsibilities. He has also pledged to extend the lock-up period for his shares by another three years, and entrusted the exercise of their voting rights to the Board.
Pinduoduo was founded in 2015 with a focus on agriculture and has grown to become China’s largest agriculture platform, handling more than 270 billion yuan ($42 billion) of agriculture-related products last year and connecting more than 12 million farmers with over 788 million consumers.
“On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank him for his leadership and contribution to Pinduoduo in the past six years,” said Chen Lei, Chairman and CEO of Pinduoduo. “We will cheer him on as he explores new frontiers.”
The company also announced its fourth-quarter financial results today.
Highlights of 4Q results
- Annual active buyers (AAB) in the twelve-month period ended December 30, 2020 were 788.4 million, an increase of 35% from 585.2 million in the twelve-month period ended December 30, 2019.
- Average monthly active users (MAU) in the quarter were 719.9 million, an increase of 50% from 481.5 million in the same quarter of 2019.
- GMV in the twelve-month period ended December 30, 2020 was RMB 1,667.6 billion (US$ 255.6 billion), an increase of 66% from RMB 1,006.6 billion in the twelve-month period ended December 30, 2019.
- Total revenues in the quarter were RMB 26,547.7 million (US$ 4,068.6 million), an increase of 146% from RMB 10,792.7 million in the same quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP operating loss in the quarter narrowed to 1,114.5 million yuan from 1,336.6 million yuan in the same quarter of 2019.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare