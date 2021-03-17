 

Leadership transition at Pinduoduo CEO Chen Lei appointed Chairman

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 11:40  |  42   |   |   

  • MAU hits 719.9 million in 4Q, annual active buyers reached 788.4 million
  • 4Q total revenue rose 146% to RMB 26,547.7 million (US$ 4,068.6 million)

SHANGHAI, China, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has appointed CEO Chen Lei to take up the position of Chairman, after accepting the resignation of founder Colin Huang, who has stepped down from the Board and will devote his time to exploring new long-term opportunities.

The 1:10 super voting rights attached to Huang’s shares have been removed upon his relinquishing of executive responsibilities. He has also pledged to extend the lock-up period for his shares by another three years, and entrusted the exercise of their voting rights to the Board.

Pinduoduo was founded in 2015 with a focus on agriculture and has grown to become China’s largest agriculture platform, handling more than 270 billion yuan ($42 billion) of agriculture-related products last year and connecting more than 12 million farmers with over 788 million consumers.

“On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank him for his leadership and contribution to Pinduoduo in the past six years,” said Chen Lei, Chairman and CEO of Pinduoduo. “We will cheer him on as he explores new frontiers.”

The company also announced its fourth-quarter financial results today.

Highlights of 4Q results

  • Annual active buyers (AAB) in the twelve-month period ended December 30, 2020 were 788.4 million, an increase of 35% from 585.2 million in the twelve-month period ended December 30, 2019.
  • Average monthly active users (MAU) in the quarter were 719.9 million, an increase of 50% from 481.5 million in the same quarter of 2019.
  • GMV in the twelve-month period ended December 30, 2020 was RMB 1,667.6 billion (US$ 255.6 billion), an increase of 66% from RMB 1,006.6 billion in the twelve-month period ended December 30, 2019.
  • Total revenues in the quarter were RMB 26,547.7 million (US$ 4,068.6 million), an increase of 146% from RMB 10,792.7 million in the same quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss in the quarter narrowed to 1,114.5 million yuan from 1,336.6 million yuan in the same quarter of 2019.
    Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leadership transition at Pinduoduo CEO Chen Lei appointed Chairman MAU hits 719.9 million in 4Q, annual active buyers reached 788.4 million4Q total revenue rose 146% to RMB 26,547.7 million (US$ 4,068.6 million) SHANGHAI, China, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pinduoduo Inc. announced that its Board of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:40 Uhr
Pinduoduo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
11:40 Uhr
Pinduoduo: 2021 Shareholder Letter
11:40 Uhr
Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang steps down from board to explore future growth
11:40 Uhr
Pinduoduo pledges to do more to promote digital inclusion for agriculture
11:40 Uhr
Pinduoduo 4Q revenue tops estimates, states goal to be world’s top grocer
13.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/21
12.03.21
Bitcoin, Disney, Pinduoduo, Baidu, Gamestop, Deutsche Telekom, Bayer, Infineon - Märkte am Morgen
12.03.21
UPDATE - Pinduoduo to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Mar 17, 2021
11.03.21
Pinduoduo to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Mar 17, 2021
10.03.21
2 starke Wachstumsaktien, die du im nächsten Bärenmarkt kaufen kannst

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.08.20
1
Pinduoduo
21.08.20
27
Pinduoduo gibt Preisgestaltung für Börsengang bekannt