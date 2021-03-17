 

ArcelorMittal launches XCarb, signalling its commitment to producing carbon neutral steel

  • Groundbreaking ‘XCarb green steel certificates’ offering customers Scope 3 emissions reductions
  • ‘XCarb recycled and renewably produced’ pioneering customer product with CO2 as low as 300kg/tonne
  • ‘XCarb innovation fund’ for breakthrough technologies for net zero steelmaking

ArcelorMittal today announces the launch of its first three XCarb initiatives, as part of the company’s journey to deliver on its 2050 net zero commitment.

XCarb will ultimately bring together all of ArcelorMittal’s reduced, low and zero-carbon products and steelmaking activities, as well as wider initiatives and green innovation projects, into a single effort focused on achieving demonstrable progress towards carbon neutral steel.

To support its launch, ArcelorMittal today announces three XCarb branded initiatives:

  • Our ‘XCarb green steel certificates’, which will enable us to support our customers as they seek to reduce their Scope 3 emissions;
  • ‘XCarb recycled and renewably produced’ pioneering products for customers;
  • Our ‘XCarb innovation fund’.

Commenting, Aditya Mittal, CEO, ArcelorMittal, said:

“Climate change is an overwhelming societal priority. At ArcelorMittal, we have an important role to play in helping society deliver the objectives of the Paris Agreement and are determined to lead our industry’s transition to carbon neutral steel.

“We have the scale, resources and technological prowess to make a significant impact, and have already identified the routes to carbon neutral steelmaking through our Smart Carbon and Innovative DRI pathways.

“Our launch of XCarb today brings the full breadth of our decarbonisation activity together under a single umbrella brand. It aims to demonstrate to stakeholders the diverse range of initiatives we are undertaking in pursuit of our 2050 net zero goal while also providing our customers with solutions which help them address their own carbon reduction targets, demonstrating the important role steel has to play in a future, circular economy.”

The first XCarb initiatives to be launched are as follows:

‘XCarb green steel certificates’

Across our ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products operations, we are investing in a broad range of initiatives to reduce carbon emissions from the blast furnace. These initiatives range from our flagship Smart Carbon projects, such as Torero (transforming biomass into bio-coal to replace the use of coal in the blast furnace) and Carbalyst (capturing carbon-rich blast furnace waste gas and converting it into bio-ethanol, which can then be used to make low-carbon chemical products) to capturing hydrogen-rich waste gases from the steelmaking process and injecting them into the blast furnace to reduce coal use.

