 

Pinduoduo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agriculture and interactive commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • GMV1 in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 was RMB1,667.6 billion (US$2255.6 billion), an increase of 66% from RMB1,006.6 billion in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019.

  • Total revenues in the quarter were RMB26,547.7 million (US$4,068.6 million), an increase of 146% from RMB10,792.7 million in the same quarter of 2019.

  • Average monthly active users3 in the quarter were 719.9 million, an increase of 50% from 481.5 million in the same quarter of 2019.

  • Active buyers4 in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 were 788.4 million, an increase of 35% from 585.2 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019.

  • Annual spending per active buyer5 in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 was RMB 2,115.2 (US$324.2), an increase of 23% from RMB 1,720.1 in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019.

“We saw six years ago that mobile is the only way to go. Therefore, we are the only major consumer internet company in the world that is mobile only. The mobile internet fundamentally transforms the way humans interact with each other,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pinduoduo.

“This revolution is tearing down the walls between the physical and digital worlds. Being a mobile-only product in this new age, we are well-placed to benefit from the opportunities thrown up by each behavioral change.”

“One such change sweeping the world is agriculture and grocery. Pinduoduo started with agricultural products, with the vision of offering consumers the ‘Costco + Disney’ experience of more savings and more fun. We are now the largest agriculture platform in China and we hope that Pinduoduo can one day become the largest grocer in the world,” Mr. Chen continued.

“Agriculture is a strategic priority for us, and we will continue to invest in technology and operations across the agricultural value chain to optimize food production, distribution and consumption,” added Mr. David Liu, Vice President of Strategy. “Reducing inefficiencies in the supply chain will lower structural costs and make groceries more affordable for everyone.”

“We continued to deliver strong results in the fourth quarter and generate positive cash flow from operations,” said Mr. Tony Ma, Vice President of Finance. “Our total revenues for fiscal year 2020 increased 97% from the prior year, and excluding contribution from merchandise sales, our total revenues grew 78%.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB26,547.7 million (US$4,068.6 million), an increase of 146% from RMB10,792.7 million in the same quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and contribution from merchandise sales.

  • Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB18,922.0 million (US$2,899.9 million), an increase of 95% from RMB9,686.7 million in the same quarter of 2019.

  • Revenues from transaction services were RMB2,267.9 million (US$347.6 million), an increase of 105% from RMB1,106.0 million in the same quarter of 2019.

  • Revenues from merchandise sales were RMB5,357.8 million (US$821.1 million), an increase of RMB5,357.8 million from nil in the same quarter of 2019.

Total costs of revenues were RMB11,526.1 million (US$1,766.5 million), an increase of 466% from RMB2,037.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to costs and expenses attributable to merchandise sales, higher cost of payment processing fees, cloud services fees, merchant support services, and delivery and storage fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB17,069.4 million (US$2,616.0 million), compared with RMB10,890.6 million in the same quarter of 2019.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB14,712.5 million (US$2,254.8 million), an increase of 59% from RMB9,272.5 million in the same quarter of 2019, mainly due to an increase in advertising expenses and promotion and coupon expenses.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB405.6 million (US$62.2 million), an increase of 17% from RMB345.7 million in the same quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in professional and outsourcing services.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB1,951.3 million (US$299.0 million), an increase of 53% from RMB1,272.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel and an increase in R&D-related cloud services expenses.

Operating loss was RMB2,047.8 million (US$313.8 million), compared with operating loss of RMB2,135.3 million in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating loss6 was RMB1,114.5 million (US$170.8 million), compared with operating loss of RMB1,336.6 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1,376.4 million (US$210.9 million), compared with RMB1,751.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB184.5 million (US$28.3 million), compared with RMB815.0 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB1.13 (US$0.17), compared with RMB1.52 in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.15 (US$0.02), compared with RMB0.72 in the same quarter of 2019.

Net cash flow from operating activities was RMB14,946.6 million (US$2,290.7 million), compared with RMB9,598.0 million in the same quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in online marketing services revenues.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB87.0 billion (US$13.3 billion) as of December 31, 2020, compared with RMB41.1 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB59,491.9 million (US$9,117.5 million), representing an increase of 97% from RMB30,141.9 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and contribution from merchandise sales.

  • Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB47,953.8 million (US$7,349.2 million), representing an increase of 79% from RMB26,813.6 million in 2019.

  • Revenues from transaction services were RMB5,787.4 million (US$887.0 million), representing an increase of 74% from RMB3,328.2 million in 2019.

  • Revenues from merchandise sales were RMB5,750.7 million (US$881.3 million), an increase of RMB5,750.7 million from nil in 2019.

Total costs of revenues were RMB19,278.6 million (US$2,954.6 million), representing an increase of 204% from RMB6,338.8 million in 2019. The increase was mainly due to costs and expenses attributable to merchandise sales, higher cost of payment processing fees, cloud services fees, merchant support services, and delivery and storage fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB49,593.5 million (US$7,600.5 million), compared with RMB32,341.3 million in 2019.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB41,194.6 million (US$6,313.3 million), an increase of 52% from RMB27,174.2 million in 2019, mainly due to an increase in advertising expenses and promotion and coupon expenses.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB1,507.3 million (US$231.0 million), an increase of 16% from RMB1,296.7 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in headcount.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB6,891.7 million (US$1,056.2 million), an increase of 78% from RMB3,870.4 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel and an increase in R&D-related cloud services expenses.

Operating loss was RMB9,380.3 million (US$1,437.6 million), compared with operating loss of RMB8,538.2 million in 2019. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB5,767.3 million (US$883.9 million), compared with RMB5,980.5 million in 2019.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB7,179.7 million (US$1,100.3 million), compared with RMB6,967.6 million in 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB2,965.0 million (US$454.4 million), compared with RMB4,265.8 million in 2019.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB6.02 (US$0.92), compared with RMB6.04 in 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB2.49 (US$0.38), compared with RMB3.68 in 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB28,196.6 million (US$4,321.3 million), compared with RMB14,821.0 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in online marketing services revenues.

Recent Development

As of February 28, 2021, US$711.9 million of the 0% convertible bond due in 2024 have been converted into newly issued ADSs.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, March 17, 2021).

Please pre-register to join this conference using the registration link below. Please dial in using the participant dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, PIN and unique registrant ID which would be provided to you upon registering.

Pre-register at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6892223

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 8:59 AM Eastern Time on March 25, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
U.S.: +1-646-254-3697
Passcode: 6892223

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.pinduoduo.com/

_______________

1 “GMV” refers to the total value of all orders for products and services placed on the Pinduoduo mobile platform, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned. Buyers on the platform are not charged for shipping fees in addition to the listed price of merchandise. Hence, merchants may embed the shipping fees in the listed price. If embedded, then the shipping fees are included in GMV. As a prudential matter aimed at eliminating any influence on Pinduoduo’s GMV of irregular transactions, the Company excludes from its calculation of GMV transactions in certain product categories over certain amounts and transactions by buyers in certain product categories over a certain amount per day.
2 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.
3 “Monthly active users” refers to the number of user accounts that visited the Pinduoduo mobile app during a given month, which does not include those that accessed the platform through social networks and access points.
4 “Active buyers” in a given period refers to the number of user accounts that placed one or more orders (i) on the Pinduoduo mobile app, and (ii) through social networks and access points in that period, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned.
5 “Annual spending per active buyer” in a given period refers to the quotient of total GMV in that period divided by the number of active buyers in the same period.
6 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain on extinguishment. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain on extinguishment.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain on extinguishment, which is a non-cash charge. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Pinduoduo’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Pinduoduo may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Pinduoduo’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Pinduoduo’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and fourth-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Pinduoduo’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Pinduoduo’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Pinduoduo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is a mobile-only marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

For more information on Pinduoduo news and industry trends, please visit the content hub at https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/.


PINDUODUO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))

    As of  
    December
31, 2019 		  December 31, 2020  
    RMB   RMB   US$  
        (Unaudited)  
           
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   5,768,186   22,421,189   3,436,198  
Restricted cash   27,577,671   52,422,447   8,034,091  
Receivables from online payment platforms   1,050,974   729,548   111,808  
Short-term investments   35,288,827   64,551,094   9,892,888  
Amounts due from related parties   2,365,528   4,240,069   649,819  
Prepayments and other current assets   950,277   5,159,531   790,733  
Total current assets   73,001,463   149,523,878   22,915,537  
               
Non-current assets              
Property, equipment and software, net   41,273   202,853   31,089  
Intangible asset   1,994,292   1,276,751   195,671  
Right-of-use assets   517,188   629,827   96,525  
Other non-current assets   503,120   7,275,305   1,114,989  
Total non-current assets   3,055,873   9,384,736   1,438,274  
               
Total Assets   76,057,336   158,908,614   24,353,811  
               

PINDUODUO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))

    As of
    December
31, 2019 		  December 31, 2020
    RMB   RMB   US$
        (Unaudited)
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities            
Amounts due to related parties   1,502,892   3,385,863   518,906  
Customer advances and deferred revenues   605,970   2,423,190   371,370  
Payable to merchants   29,926,488   53,833,981   8,250,419  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,877,062   11,193,372   1,715,461  
Merchant deposits   7,840,912   10,926,319   1,674,532  
Short-term borrowings   898,748   1,866,316   286,025  
Lease liabilities   115,734   253,036   38,779  
Total current liabilities   45,767,806   83,882,077   12,855,492  
             
Non-current liabilities            
Convertible bonds   5,206,682   14,432,792   2,211,922  
Lease liabilities   428,593   414,939   63,592  
Other non-current liabilities   7,389   2,918   447  
Total non-current liabilities   5,642,664   14,850,649   2,275,961  
             
Total Liabilities   51,410,470   98,732,726   15,131,453  
             
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Ordinary shares   148   159   24  
Additional paid-in capital   41,493,949   86,698,660   13,287,151  
Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)   1,448,230   (1,047,728)   (160,571)  
Accumulated deficits   (18,295,461)   (25,475,203)   (3,904,246)  
Total Shareholders’ Equity   24,646,866   60,175,888   9,222,358  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   76,057,336   158,908,614   24,353,811  
             

PINDUODUO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2019     2020     2019     2020  
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                         
Revenues   10,792,726     26,547,709     4,068,615     30,141,886     59,491,865     9,117,527  
Costs of revenues   (2,037,437 )   (11,526,124 )   (1,766,456 )   (6,338,778 )   (19,278,641 )   (2,954,581 )
Gross profit   8,755,289     15,021,585     2,302,159     23,803,108     40,213,224     6,162,946  
                         
Sales and marketing expenses   (9,272,536 )   (14,712,526 )   (2,254,793 )   (27,174,249 )   (41,194,599 )   (6,313,349 )
General and administrative expenses   (345,682 )   (405,570 )   (62,156 )   (1,296,712 )   (1,507,297 )   (231,003 )
Research and development expenses   (1,272,375 )   (1,951,261 )   (299,044 )   (3,870,358 )   (6,891,653 )   (1,056,192 )
Total operating expenses   (10,890,593 )   (17,069,357 )   (2,615,993 )   (32,341,319 )   (49,593,549 )   (7,600,544 )
                         
Operating loss   (2,135,304 )   (2,047,772 )   (313,834 )   (8,538,211 )   (9,380,325 )   (1,437,598 )
                         
Interest and investment income, net   472,540     671,395     102,896     1,541,825     2,455,366     376,301  
Interest expenses   (139,708 )   (278,146 )   (42,628 )   (145,858 )   (757,336 )   (116,067 )
Foreign exchange (loss) / gain   (13,237 )   149,006     22,836     63,179     225,197     34,513  
Other income, net   27,178     81,149     12,437     82,786     193,702     29,686  
Loss before income tax and share of results of equity investees   (1,788,531 )   (1,424,368 )   (218,293 )   (6,996,279 )   (7,263,396 )   (1,113,165 )
Share of results of equity investees   36,894     48,012     7,358     28,676     83,654     12,821  
Income tax expenses   -     -     -     -     -     -  
Net loss   (1,751,637 )   (1,376,356 )   (210,935 )   (6,967,603 )   (7,179,742 )   (1,100,344 )
                                     

PINDUODUO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)

    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2019     2020     2019     2020  
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                         
Net loss   (1,751,637 )   (1,376,356 )   (210,935 )   (6,967,603 )   (7,179,742 )   (1,100,344 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders   (1,751,637 )   (1,376,356 )   (210,935 )   (6,967,603 )   (7,179,742 )   (1,100,344 )
                         
Loss per ordinary share:                        
-Basic   (0.38 )   (0.28 )   (0.04 )   (1.51 )   (1.51 )   (0.23 )
-Diluted   (0.38 )   (0.28 )   (0.04 )   (1.51 )   (1.51 )   (0.23 )
                         
Loss per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal 1 ADS):                        
-Basic   (1.52 )   (1.13 )   (0.17 )   (6.04 )   (6.02 )   (0.92 )
-Diluted   (1.52 )   (1.13 )   (0.17 )   (6.04 )   (6.02 )   (0.92 )
                         
Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands):                        
-Basic   4,649,996     4,854,597     4,854,597     4,627,278     4,768,343     4,768,343  
-Diluted   4,649,996     4,854,597     4,854,597     4,627,278     4,768,343     4,768,343  
                                     

PINDUODUO INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2019   2020   2019   2020
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                         
Revenues                        
- Online marketing services and others   9,686,699   18,921,975   2,899,920   26,813,641   47,953,779   7,349,238
- Transaction services   1,106,027   2,267,885   347,569   3,328,245   5,787,415   886,960
- Merchandise sales   -   5,357,849   821,126   -   5,750,671   881,329
Total   10,792,726   26,547,709   4,068,615   30,141,886   59,491,865   9,117,527
                         

PINDUODUO INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,  
    2019   2020   2019   2020
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB RMB   US$  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                           
Share-based compensation costs included in:                          
Costs of revenues   7,256   9,923   1,521   23,835   32,291   4,949  
Sales and marketing expenses   237,354   276,875   42,433   860,862   1,093,547   167,593  
General and administrative expenses   224,523   252,470   38,693   786,641   966,985   148,197  
Research and development expenses   329,539   393,962   60,377   886,368   1,520,220   232,984  
Total   798,672   933,230   143,024   2,557,706   3,613,043   553,723  
                           

PINDUODUO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2019     2020     2019     2020
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                           
Net cash flow generated from operating activities   9,598,013     14,946,569     2,290,662     14,820,976     28,196,627     4,321,323    
Net cash flow used in investing activities   (11,461,872 )   (26,622,837 )   (4,080,128 )   (28,319,678 )   (38,357,901 )   (5,878,606 )  
Net cash flow generated from financing activities   893,899     42,174,783     6,463,568     15,854,731     51,798,996     7,938,543    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (50,260 )   (183,639 )   (28,144 )   450,142     (139,943 )   (21,447 )  
                           
(Decrease) / Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,020,220 )   30,314,876     4,645,958     2,806,171     41,497,779     6,359,813    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period / year   34,366,077     44,528,760     6,824,331     30,539,686     33,345,857     5,110,476    
                           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period / year   33,345,857     74,843,636     11,470,289     33,345,857     74,843,636     11,470,289    
                                       

PINDUODUO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)

    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2019     2020     2019     2020    
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                           
Operating Loss   (2,135,304 )   (2,047,772 )   (313,834 )   (8,538,211 )   (9,380,325 )   (1,437,598 )  
Add: Share-based compensation   798,672     933,230     143,024     2,557,706     3,613,043     553,723    
Non-GAAP operating loss   (1,336,632 )   (1,114,542 )   (170,810 )   (5,980,505 )   (5,767,282 )   (883,875 )  
                           
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders   (1,751,637 )   (1,376,356 )   (210,935 )   (6,967,603 )   (7,179,742 )   (1,100,344 )  
Add: Share-based compensation   798,672     933,230     143,024     2,557,706     3,613,043     553,723    
Add: Interest expense related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain on extinguishment, net   137,982     256,768     39,351     144,132     690,606     105,840    
Add / Less: Loss / (gain) from fair value change of long-term investments   -     1,828     280     -     (88,928 )   (13,629 )  
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders   (814,983 )   (184,530 )   (28,280 )   (4,265,765 )   (2,965,021 )   (454,410 )  
                           
Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding – basic and diluted (in thousands)   4,649,996     4,854,597     4,854,597     4,627,278     4,768,343     4,768,343    
                           
Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share   (0.38 )   (0.28 )   (0.04 )   (1.51 )   (1.51 )   (0.23 )  
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to gain per ordinary share   0.20     0.24     0.03     0.59     0.89     0.13    
Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share   (0.18 )   (0.04 )   (0.01 )   (0.92 )   (0.62 )   (0.10 )  
Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per ADS   (0.72 )   (0.15 )   (0.02 )   (3.68 )   (2.49 )   (0.38 )  
                                        
CONTACT: For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Pinduoduo Inc.
investor@pinduoduo.com
internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com



Pinduoduo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results SHANGHAI, China, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDD), China's largest agriculture and interactive commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter …

