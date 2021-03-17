Ryder Executives Recognized for Leveraging Supply Chain Solutions as Competitive Advantage

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation , and fleet management solutions, announces that four of its supply chain executives are honorees of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine’s 2021 Pros to Know awards in both the individual and team categories. The 20 th annual awards program recognizes supply chain professionals whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Pictured left to right: Kendra Phillips, Ryder CTO & VP new product development for supply chain solutions; Michael Plasencia, Ryder group director for RyderVentures & new product strategy; Karen Jones, Ryder CMO, EVP & head of new product development; Bob Brunn, Ryder SVP of investor relations, corporate strategy, and new product strategy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pros to Know, Individual

In the individual category, SDCE names Kendra Phillips, chief technology officer and vice president of new product development at Ryder, for her role in helping to reshape the global supply chain. Phillips has been instrumental in the development, integration, and implementation of RyderShareTM, a one-of-a-kind collaborative logistics platform that eliminates silos of information and access and enables everyone involved in moving goods through supply chains – including shippers, receivers, carriers, and service providers – to work together in real time.

Pros to Know, Team

In the team category, SDCE recognizes the supply chain professionals behind RyderVentures, Ryder’s $50 million corporate venture capital fund. The team’s focus is on investing in and partnering with start-up companies that are developing new technologies and business models that are tackling disruptions in the supply chain, driven by accelerating demand for e-commerce fulfillment, asset sharing, next-generation vehicles, automation, and data analytics, among others.

The RyderVentures team members are:

Karen Jones, chief marketing officer and head of new product development

Kendra Phillips, chief technology officer and vice president new product development for supply chain solutions

Bob Brunn, senior vice president of investor relations, corporate strategy, and new product strategy

Michael Plasencia, group director for RyderVentures and new product strategy

“Ryder has a strong history in leveraging emerging technologies that help make our business and, ultimately, our customers’ businesses better and more competitive,” says Karen Jones, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of new product development at Ryder. “With RyderVentures, our goal is to identify earlier in the process those new technologies that address our customers’ pain points and work alongside the start-ups developing them to speed the solutions to market. We’re looking for innovative technologies from start-ups with strong growth potential but need the expertise of an industry leader with the depth and breadth of experience that comes with nearly 90 years in logistics.”