 

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Announces First Uses of WIRION Embolic Protection System

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today that the first patients in the U.S. have been treated with the WIRION Embolic Protection System.

WIRION is a distal embolic protection filter used to capture thrombus and debris that can be associated with all types of peripheral vascular intervention procedures, including atherectomy. Physicians typically use embolic protection devices in vessels located above the knee with long lesions, high plaque burden and poor run off.

Dr. Lawrence Garcia, St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Boston, Mass. and Dr. Nicolas Shammas, Unity Point Health-Trinity Bettendorf, Davenport, Iowa participated in the WISE LE study where WIRION demonstrated a major adverse event (MAE) rate of 1.9%, which is lower than previously reported rates for other lower extremity embolic protection filters. Importantly, no clinically significant distal embolization was observed when WIRION was used.

Said Dr. Garcia, “WIRION represents a critical advancement for distal embolic protection devices. With WIRION, I can use my preferred 0.014” guidewire to cross the lesion and then place the filter anywhere on the wire. As a result, I am able to provide extensive support, individualized to each patient and intervention.”

Said Dr. Shammas, “Delivery and retrieval of WIRION are easy with a minimal learning curve. Debris capture is very efficient making WIRION exceptionally suited for use with any atherectomy device.”

Scott R. Ward, CSI Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to announce the commercialization of WIRION. This product will be an important part of our comprehensive portfolio of differentiated products designed to save limbs and improve outcomes for patients undergoing complex peripheral interventions.”

About WISE LE

WISE LE (WIRION EPS in Lower Extremities Arteries) was a multicenter study, performed in the United States and Germany and included all commercially-available atherectomy systems. The primary endpoint was freedom from major adverse events (MAEs) occurring within 30 days post-procedure and was compared with an objective performance goal derived from historical atherectomy trials. MAE was defined as a serious adverse event that resulted in death, acute myocardial infarction, thrombosis, pseudoaneurysm, dissection (grade C or greater), or clinical perforation at the filter location, clinically relevant distal embolism, unplanned amputation, or clinically driven target vessel revascularization.

Wertpapier


