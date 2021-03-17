 

Largo Resources Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Ian Robertson Former Founder and CEO of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 11:45  |  29   |   |   

Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ian Robertson to its Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Alberto Arias, Non-executive Chairman of Largo, stated: “As a pioneer in the renewable energy sector, Ian was instrumental in the extraordinary growth of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“Algonquin”) from its founding to a TSX80 global energy and utility company with over US$11 billion in assets, including more than 2,000 megawatts of renewable generating capacity.” He continued: “Ian’s strong business acumen, commitment to sustainable development and strategic contacts in the energy and utility industries will assist the Board in overseeing the development of the Largo Clean Energy division.”

Mr. Robertson has more than 30 years of experience in the origination and execution of global energy initiatives and is committed to the concept of sustainable development. From co-founding Algonquin’s predecessor in 1988, Ian served as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Algonquin until July 2020. During his leadership tenure at Algonquin, Mr. Robertson drove the expansion of wind and solar energy modalities, as well as leading the company to become a sustainability focused North American regulated electric, natural gas and water utility with over 800,000 customers. Mr. Robertson previously served on the Board of Directors of Algonquin’s affiliate Atlantica Yield plc, a publicly listed sustainable infrastructure company with over 1,551 megawatts of renewable energy generation capacity. Mr. Robertson received an electrical engineering degree from the University of Waterloo, a Master of Business Administration from York University, and a Master of Law from the Law School of the University of Toronto. He is a professional engineer and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is an industry preferred, vertically integrated vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURE and VPURE+ products, from one of the world’s highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company’s Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its world-class VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO".

