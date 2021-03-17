 

Greenlane Announces the Launch of VIBES Organic Hemp Rolling Papers and Cones

The new line of papers and cones set a new standard for smokability and sustainability

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the launch of VIBES Organic Hemp Rolling Papers and Cones Collection. VIBES Fine Rolling Papers is a joint venture between Greenlane and Berner—influential rapper, serial entrepreneur, and founder of Cookies. Cultivated and crafted in France, and then cut and kitted in the Dominican Republic, VIBES offers a curated assortment of premium cones, rolling papers, and branded accessories with a mission to create the ultimate smoking experience for connoisseurs.

VIBES dedicated years to further developing its pre-existing Hemp line to deliver its purest papers yet. The Organic Hemp line adds to VIBES’ eclectic paper offering as they continue to meet the demands of today’s discerning smokers. The VIBES Organic Hemp line features papers and cones made with 100% organic hemp fibers. For a strong, all-natural seal, the new line uses only organic Arabic gum from the Acacia tree.

"As a true connoisseur, I knew there was a need for a paper like the { Organic Hemp } VIBES. We really took our time to research and develop this one, thinner than our { Ultra Thin } and designed for flavor - I’m excited to finally launch what I believe is the best paper on the market," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of VIBES Rolling Papers.

“Greenlane is excited to launch the VIBES Organic Hemp line that builds on the brand’s reputation for unmatched quality and purity,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane. “Greenlane remains committed to growing a portfolio of lifestyle brands and products that resonate deeply with our base of enthusiasts.”

Consistent with the VIBES Rice, Hemp, and Ultra Thin collections, the Organic Hemp line will feature all three sizes—1 ¼, King Size Slim, and Cubano—as well as Papers + Tips options. The Organic Hemp collection is offered at select authorized retailers and availability is limited.

Visit vibespapers.com to learn more about the new Organic Hemp line. VIBES’ product imagery is available for use by clicking here.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.
Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 7,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural, and VIBES rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

