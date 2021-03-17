EANS-General Meeting Österreichische Post AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 17.03.2021, 12:15 | 29 | 0 | 0 17.03.2021, 12:15 |

17.03.2021



Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft (Austrian Post)

Vienna, FN 180219 d (Commercial Register Number FN 180219 d)

ISIN AT0000APOST4

("Company")

invitation

to the

Annual General Meeting

to be held at 10 a.m. CEST on Thursday 15 April 2021

in 1030 Vienna



I. HOLDING A VIRTUAL GENERAL MEETING



1. COVID-19 Corporate Law Act (COVID-19-GesG) and the COVID-19 Corporate Law

Ordinance (COVID-19-GesV)

In order to protect shareholders and other participants, the Management Board

has resolved to take advantage of the possibility opened up by the new legal

regulations to hold a virtual annual general meeting.



Accordingly, taking account of the interests of both the Company and the

participants, the Annual General Meeting of Österreichische Post

Aktiengesellschaft will be held as a virtual Annual General Meeting on 15 April

2021 pursuant to Section 1 Para. 2 COVID-19 Corporate Law Act, hereafter "COVID-

19 Act" (COVID-19-GesG Federal Law Gazette I No. 16/2020 in the version from the

Federal Law Gazette I No. 156/2020) and the COVID-19 Corporate Law Ordinance

(COVID-19-GesV, hereafter "COVID-19 Ordinance", Federal Law Gazette II No. 140/

2020 in the version from the Federal Law Gazette II No. 616/2020).



This means that, in line with resolution passed by the Management Board,

shareholders and their representatives will not be able to be physically present

at the Annual General Meeting of Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft to be

held on 15 April 2021 (with the exception of special proxy holders pursuant to

Section 3 Para. 4 COVID-19 Ordinance).



The virtual Annual General Meeting held at 1030 Vienna will only be physically

attended by the Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, the Chairman of the

Management Board and other members of the Management Board, the civil law notary

and the four special proxy holders proposed by the Company.



Holding the Annual General Meeting of Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft as

a virtual Annual General Meeting in line with the COVID-19 Ordinance has

resulted in modifications to the procedures at the Annual General Meeting as

well as in how shareholders may exercise their rights.



Voting rights, the right to propose motions and the right to raise objections

can only be exercised exclusively via proxy authorisation and instructions given

to one of the special proxy holders proposed by the Company pursuant to Section

3 Para. 4 COVID-19 Ordinance.



The right to obtain information can be exercised by shareholders during the

virtual Annual General Meeting by way of electronic communications i.e.

exclusively in writing via e-mail sent directly to the e-mail address

fragen.post@hauptversammlung.at [fragen.post@hauptversammlung.at] of the

Company, provided that the shareholders have transmitted their deposit

certificates to the Company on time pursuant to Section 10a Austrian Stock

Corporation Act (hereafter "AktG") in accordance with Section IV. of this

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting and have authorised a special proxy

holder in accordance with Section VI. of this Invitation to the Annual General

Meeting.

2. Transmission of the Annual General Meeting on the Internet (Webcast)

Pursuant to Section 3 Para. 1, 2 and 4 COVID-19 Act in connection with Section

102 Para. 4 AktG, the Annual General Meeting of Österreichische Post

Aktiengesellschaft will be entirely broadcast acoustically and optically on the

Internet as a Webcast in real time.



This broadcast is permissible under valid data protection laws in light of the

legal foundation provided by Section 3 Para. 1, 2 and 4 COVID-19 Ordinance.



All shareholders of the Company can participate in the Annual General Meeting

held as a virtual Annual General Meeting live on the Internet starting at 10

a.m. CEST on 15 April 2021 by making use of suitable technical devices (e.g. a

computer, laptop, tablet or smart phone as well as an internet connection with

sufficient bandwidth for the streaming of videos) at post.at/ir [http://

www.post.at/ir]. It is not required to register for or log in in order to follow

the Annual General Meeting.



Due to the broadcasting of the virtual Annual General Meeting of Österreichische

Post Aktiengesellschaft on the internet, all shareholders who wish to do so have

the possibility to follow the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting in real

time thanks to this one-way acoustic and visual connection and, in particular,

to follow the presentation of the Management Board and the responses to

questions posed by shareholders and the voting procedures.

It must be pointed out that the live transmission as a virtual Annual General

Meeting does not enable any remote participation (Section 102 Para. 3 (2) AktG

and Section 126 AktG), nor does it allow for remote voting (Section 102 Para. 3

(3) AktG) and that the transmission on the Internet is not a two-way connection.

For this reason, the individual shareholders will only be able to follow the

developments at the Annual General Meeting.



Furthermore, it should also be noted that the Company is only responsible for

the use of technical means of communication if these communication media are

attributable to its sphere of influence (Section 2 Para. 6 COVID-19 Ordinance).



Reference is also made to the information provided on the organisational and

technical requirements for participation in the Annual General Meeting pursuant

to Section 3 Para. 3 in connection with Section 2 Para. 4 COVID-19 Ordinance

("Information on Participation.")



II. AGENDA



1. Presentation of the annual financial statements including the Management

Report and Corporate Governance Report, the Consolidated Financial

Statements as well as the Group Management Report, the Proposal on the

Appropriation of the Balance Sheet Profit, and the Report of the

Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year

2. Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit

3. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the

2020 financial year

4. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the

2020 financial year

5. Resolution on the remuneration of the Supervisory Board members

6. Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial

statements and of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021

financial year

7. Resolution on the Remuneration Report





III. DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON

THE COMPANY WEBSITE



In particular, the following documents will be available on the Website of the

Company as entered into the Commercial Register at post.at/ir [http://post.at/

ir] no later than 25 March 2021 pursuant to Section 108 Para. 4 and 4 AktG:



* Information on the organisational and technical prerequisites for

participation in the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 3 Para. 3 in

connection with Section 2 Para. 4 COVID-19 Ordinance ("Information on

Participation"),

* Annual Financial Statements including the Management Report,

* Corporate Governance Report,

* Consolidated Financial Statements including the Group Management Report,

* Proposal for the Appropriation of the Balance Sheet Profit,

* Non-Financial Report,

* Report of the Supervisory Board for the 2020 Financial Year,

* Annual Report 2020,

* Draft resolutions concerning items 2 to 7 on the agenda,

* Remuneration Report,

* Proxy authorisation form for the special proxies pursuant to Section 3 Para. 4

COVID-19 Ordinance,

* Revocation of proxy form,

* Question submission form,

* Documents relating to absentee voting (ballot form, revocation form,

instruction sheet) and the

* Complete text of this Invitation to the Annual General Meeting.





IV. RECORD DATE AND PRE-REQUISITES FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING



The right to participate in the virtual Annual General Meeting and to exercise

voting rights and all other shareholder rights which are to be asserted within

the context of this virtual Annual General Meeting pursuant to the COVID-19 Act

depend on the shares held at the end of day on 5 April 2021 (12:00 midnight,

CEST) (record date).

Participation in this virtual Annual General Meeting and the right to exercise

shareholder rights in accordance with the COVID-19 Act and COVID-19 Ordinance

are limited to persons who are in possession of shares on the record date, and

supply proof of such to the Company.



The deposit certificate (safe custody receipt) pursuant to Section 10a AktG

shall suffice as proof of shareholding on the record date. This confirmation of

holdings must be received by the Company no later than 12 April 2021 (12:00

midnight, CEST) exclusively via one of the following communication channels and

addresses:



(i) for transmitting the deposit certificate in text form, which is sufficient

pursuant to Section 18 Para. 2 Articles of Association

By fax +43 (0) 1 8900 500 - 75

By e-mail anmeldung.post@hauptversammlung.at

(please send deposit certificate as a PDF

file)



(ii) for transmitting the deposit certificate in written form

By post or courier Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft

c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH

8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel, Köppel 60

By SWIFT GIBAATWGGMS



* Message Type MT598 oder MT599,



the text must include the following:

ISIN AT0000APOST4



The designation of a special proxy and the exercising of the shareholder's right

to obtain information cannot be carried out effectively unless the deposit

certificate is received by the Company in a timely manner.

Shareholders are requested to contact their depositary bank and arrange for the

issuance and transmission of a deposit certificate.

The record date has no effect on the saleability of the shares and has no

bearing on dividend rights.

Deposit certificate pursuant to Section 10a AktG

The deposit certificate is to be issued by the credit institution maintaining

the custody account which is based in a member state of the European Economic

Area or in a full member state of the OECD and must contain the following

information (Section 10a Para. 2 AktG):



* Information on the issuer: name/company and address or code commonly used in

business transactions between banks (SWIFT code),

* Information on the shareholder: name/company, address, date of birth for

natural persons, if applicable register and registration number for legal

persons,

* Securities custody account number or another designation,

* Information on the shares: number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN

AT0000APOST4 (securities identification number commonly used internationally)

and the

* Date or period of time to which the deposit certificate refers to.



The deposit certificate as evidence of the shareholding and as the basis for

participating at the Annual General Meeting must refer to the end of the record

date of 5 April 2021 (12:00 midnight, CEST).

The deposit certificate will be accepted in German or in English.



V. ABSENTEE VOTING



Every shareholder is entitled to take part in the upcoming Annual General

Meeting on the basis of voting by mail, pursuant to Section 19 of the Articles

of Association and Section 127 AktG.

The submission of votes must be done in written form by using the form (ballot)

made available by the Company for this purpose. The documents required for

absentee voting (ballot form, revocation form, instruction sheet, return

envelope) will be sent upon request. Please request these materials from the

Investor Relations Department by calling +43 (0) 57767 - 30400 at the following

times: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The texts of

the form and the instruction sheet will also be available for downloading on the

Company's Website at post.at/ir [http://www.post.at/ir] no later than 25 March

2021 under the menu item "Annual General Meeting".

In any case, the shareholder must include the following information on the

ballot form: name (corporate name) and place of residence (headquarters) of the

shareholder and the number of shares. Ballots are only considered to be valid if

signed by the shareholder.

The filled-out form (ballot) with the original signature of the shareholder must

be received no later than 12 April 2021 by the notary public Mr. Rupert Brix at

his postal address P.O. Box 19, 8230 Hartberg, Austria. Mr. Brix is serving as

the authorised recipient of ballots on behalf of Österreichische Post

Aktiengesellschaft for purposes of absentee voting by mail.

It is expressly pointed out that the pre-requisite for being entitled to voting

by mail is limited to shareholders who are in possession of shares on the record

date, and supply proof of such to the Company, i.e. the Company has received a

deposit certificate pursuant to Section 10a AktG no later than 12 April 2021 at

one of the aforementioned addresses. Shareholders who want to take part in the

Annual General Meeting by using the opportunity of absentee voting by mail must

ensure the timely issuance and transmission of a deposit certificate pursuant to

Section 10a AktG as described above.

Shareholders should note that the votes submitted per absentee ballot by mail

are to be considered as invalid if the content of the respective resolution

voted upon by the Annual General Meeting is different than the content

stipulated on the absentee ballot form.

If necessary, the Company will make a new form (ballot) available on the Website

of the Company at post.at/ir [http://www.post.at/ir] for downloading under the

menu item "Annual General Meeting" in cases in which the Company receives

admissible motions from shareholders involving additions to the agenda pursuant

to Section 109 AktG no later than 25 March 2021 and/or admissible motions

involving resolutions pertaining to items on the agenda pursuant to Section 110

AktG by no later than 6 April 2021.

A ballot submitted by mail can be revoked using the form (revocation) placed on

the Website by the Company for this purpose. The revocation is to be considered

as legally valid if it is received by the notary public Mr. Rupert Brix by fax

at +43 (0) 512 46 11 - 28 no later than the end of day on 14 April 2021.

A shareholder whose participation in voting takes the form of absentee voting by

mail is entitled to use the ballot to declare on a precautionary basis his

objection to the resolution to be considered at the Annual General Meeting.

If a shareholder has granted authorisation to a special proxy holder pursuant to

Section 3 Para. 4 COVID-19 Ordinance in line with the stipulations contained in

this Invitation to the Annual General Meeting and this shareholder has already

cast his votes within the context of absentee voting, the special proxy can only

exercise the voting right and the right to raise objections at the Annual

General Meeting if the shareholder has rescinded his votes in a timely manner,

i.e. no later than 14 April 2021 as described above. Otherwise, the special

proxy can only propose motions at the virtual Annual General Meeting pursuant to

Section 3 Para. 4 COVID-19 Ordinance.

It is expressly pointed out that the right to obtain information pursuant to

Section 118 AktG during the Annual General Meeting can also be exercised by the

shareholders themselves by conveying questions per e-mail directly to the

Company when the shareholder has already cast his or her votes per absentee

voting.



VI. AUTHORISATION TO A SPECIAL PROXY HOLDER AND THE PROCEDURE TO BE FOLLOWED



Every shareholder entitled to participate in the virtual Annual General Meeting

in accordance with the COVID-19 Act and the COVID-19 Ordinance and who has

provided sufficient proof to the Company as described in point IV of this

invitation has the right to appoint and authorise a special proxy.



Proposing a motion, submitting votes and raising objections at the virtual

Annual General Meeting of Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft on 15 April

2021 can only be exercised via one of the special proxies pursuant to Section 3

Para. 4 COVID-19 Ordinance.



The following persons who are suitably qualified and are independent of the

Company have been proposed:



(i) Mag. Ewald Oberhammer, Attorney-at-Law

c/o Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH

Karlsplatz 3/1, 1010 Vienna

oberhammer.post@hauptversammlung.at



(ii) Dr. Wolfgang Renner, Attorney-at-Law

c/o Renner Wildner Bauer Rechtsanwälte

Gonzagagasse 11, 1010 Vienna

renner.post@hauptversammlung.at



(iii) Dr. Michael Knap

c/o Austrian Shareholder Association, IVA

Feldmühlgasse 22, 1130 Vienna

knap.post@hauptversammlung.at



(iv) MMag. Thomas Niss, MBA

c/o Coown Technologies GmbH, Own360

Gußhausstraße 3/2, 1040 Vienna

niss.post@hauptversammlung.at



Every shareholder can select one of the four above-mentioned individuals to

serve as his or her special proxy and confer proxy authorisation on this special

proxy.



In order to grant authorisation to the special proxies, a separate proxy

authorisation form can be downloaded on the Website of the Company at post.at/ir

[http://www.post.at/ir]. It is expressly requested to use only this proxy

authorisation form.

The rules contained in the Information on Participation for conferring

authorisation on proxies, the stipulated means of conveying authorisation and

relevant deadlines must be complied with. The possibility to personally confer

proxy authorisation at the location of the Annual General Meeting is expressly

excluded.



VII. NOTES ON THE RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 109, 110, 118 AND

119 AKTG



1. Additions to the agenda submitted by shareholders pursuant to Section 109

AktG

Shareholders whose total shareholding equals at least 5% of the Company's share

capital may request in writing that additional items be put on the agenda of

this Annual General Meeting, and that these be made public, provided that these

shareholders held the shares for at least three months prior to making the

request. In addition, such a request shall only be considered if it is received

by the Company in written form by post or courier no later than 25 March 2021

(12:00 midnight, CEST) exclusively at the address Österreichische Post

Aktiengesellschaft, Attn: Investor Relations, Rochusplatz 1, 1030 Vienna. Or as

an alternative, the request can be transmitted by e-mail, with a qualified

electronic signature, to the e-mail address investor@post.at [investor@post.at]

or by SWIFT to the address GIBAATWGGMS. "In written form" means that it contains

the personal signature or corporate signature of every applicant or, if sent by

e-mail, the qualified electronic signature, or if conveyed via SWIFT, the

Message Type MT598 or MT599, in which case ISIN AT0000APOST4 must be included in

the text.



Each request for an additional item to be put on the agenda must include the

proposed resolution and a statement explaining the reasons for such a proposal.

The proposed agenda item and resolution, but not the statement explaining the

reasons for this resolution, are also required to be submitted in German in any

case. The deposit certificate in accordance with Article 10a AktG shall suffice

as proof of shareholder status as the basis for exercising this shareholder

right. This confirmation must confirm that the shareholder requesting an

addition to the agenda has been a holder of the shares for at least three months

prior to submitting such a request. In addition, the deposit certificate must

not be more than seven days old at the time it is submitted to the Company. In

the case of several deposit certificates for shares which together comprise a

shareholding of 5% or more in the Company, these deposit certificates must refer

to the same point in time (day, time). In respect to any other requirements

related to the safe custody receipt, reference is made to the detailed

information on the right to participate (point IV).

2. Draft resolutions on agenda items submitted by shareholders pursuant to

Section 110 AktG

Shareholders whose aggregate shareholding equals 1% or more of the Company's

share capital may propose draft resolutions in writing in respect to each item

on the agenda for this Annual General Meeting, accompanied by a statement

explaining the reasons for such a proposal, and may request that these proposals

along with the name of the respective shareholder, the reasons for such a

proposal, and, if applicable, comments made by the Management Board or

Supervisory Board are made available on the Company's Website as entered into

the Commercial Register. Shareholder requests of this kind will only be

considered if they are sent in written form and received by the Company no later

than 6 April 2021 (12:00 midnight, CEST) either per fax at +43 (0) 1 400220906

or to the address Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft, Attn: Investor

Relations, Rochusplatz 1, 1030 Vienna, or per e-mail to investor@post.at, in

which case the request made in writing is to be attached to the e-mail, for

example as a PDF, pursuant to Section 13 Para. 2 AktG. If text form is

prescribed for statements within the meaning contained in Section 13 Para. 2

AktG, the statement must be made in a document or in another manner suitable for

permanent reproduction in writing, the person making the statement must be named

and the conclusion of the statement must be made recognizable by reproduction of

the signature or otherwise. The proposed resolution, but not the justification

underlying the resolution, must also be written in German in any case.

The deposit certificate in accordance with Article 10a AktG shall suffice as

proof of shareholder status as the basis for exercising this shareholder right.

This deposit certificate must not be more than seven days old at the time it is

submitted to the Company. In the case of several deposit certificates for shares

which together comprise a shareholding of 1% or more in the Company, these

deposit certificates must refer to the same point in time (day, time).

3. The right of shareholders to obtain information pursuant to Section 118 AktG

Every shareholder attending the Annual General Meeting is entitled, upon

request, to be provided with information on matters concerning the Company's

affairs, to the extent that this information is required to enable the

shareholder to properly evaluate the relevant items on the agenda. This

obligation to provide information also covers the Company's legal and business

relations with an associated company as well as the status of the Group and

companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

The Company may refuse to supply such information if, according to sound

business judgment, it could potentially cause material damage to the Company or

to any of its subsidiaries, or if providing such information would comprise a

criminal offense.

The prerequisite for exercising the right of shareholders to obtain information

is providing proof of entitlement to participate (Section IV of this Invitation

to the Annual General Meeting) and by granting suitable authorisation to the

special proxy holders (Point VI of this Invitation to the Annual General

Meeting).

It is expressly pointed out that the right of shareholders themselves to obtain

information and the right to speak during this virtual Annual General Meeting

can only be exercised by the shareholders by electronic mail via a direct

transmission of the questions or the statement to be spoken. In this case, the

e-mail may only be sent to the Company exclusively at the e-mail address

fragen.post@hauptversammlung.at [fragen.post@hauptversammlung.at].

Shareholders are requested to convey all questions in writing per e-mail in

advance to the address fragen.post@hauptversammlung.at

[fragen.post@hauptversammlung.at] and do so in a timely manner so that the

questions are received by the Company no later than the third working day before

the Annual General Meeting, namely 12 April 2021. In turn, this serves the

purpose of ensuring an efficient meeting, especially for questions which require

longer preparation time.

In this way, you will enable the Management Board to make precise preparations

and quickly respond to the questions posed by you.

Please make use of the question submission form, which will be accessible on the

Website of the Company at post.at/ir [http://www.post.at/ir] no later than 25

March 2021. If this question form is not used, the person (name/company, date of

birth/commercial registry number of the shareholder) must be named in the

respective e-mail. In this case, please also provide your securities custody

account number in the e-mail in order to enable the Company to determine the

identify and conformity with the deposit certificate.

Please note that appropriate time limitations may be imposed by the Chairwoman

of the Supervisory Board during the Annual General Meeting. More detailed

information and the modalities of exercising the shareholders' right to obtain

information pursuant to Section 118 AktG are included in the Information on

Participation.

4. Motions proposed by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to

Section 119 AktG

Every shareholder, regardless of the extent of shareholding, is entitled to

bring forward motions in respect to each item on the agenda at the Annual

General Meeting via his or her special proxy.

The point in time until which instructions provided to the special proxy holders

to propose motions will be determined during the course of the virtual Annual

General Meeting by the Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.

The prerequisite for bringing forward motions is proof of the entitlement to

participate in the Annual General Meeting in line with the information provided

in this invitation to the Annual General Meeting and the granting of a

corresponding proxy authorisation to the special proxies pursuant to point VI of

this Invitation to the Annual General Meeting.



More detailed information and the modalities of exercising the shareholders'

right to propose motions to Section 119 AktG are included in the Information on

Participation.



5. Information for shareholders on data processing

Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft processes the personal data of

shareholders (in particular the information pursuant to Section 10a Para. 2 AktG

i.e. name, address, date of birth, number of the securities custody account,

number of shares held by the shareholder, type of share if applicable, number of

the voting card as well as the name and date of birth of the designated proxy,

if applicable) on the basis of legally valid data privacy regulations,

especially the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as well as the

Austrian Data Protection Act, in order to enable shareholders to exercise their

rights at the Annual General Meeting.

The processing of the personal data of shareholders is absolutely necessary for

the participation of shareholders and their representatives in the Annual

General Meeting pursuant to the Austrian Stock Corporation Act. The legal

foundation for data processing is thus Article 6 (1) c) GDPR.

Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft is the responsible body for processing

data. Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft uses external service companies

such as notaries public, lawyers, banks and IT service providers for the purpose

of holding the Annual General Meeting. They only receive the personal data from

Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft which is required to carry out the

contracted service, and exclusively process the data in accordance with the

instructions provided by Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft. If legally

required, Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft has concluded a data privacy

agreement with these service companies.

If a shareholder takes part in the Annual General Meeting, all shareholders

attending and their representatives who are present, the Management Board and

Supervisory Board members, the notary public and all other individuals with the

legal right to participate are allowed to take a look at the legally required

list of participants (Section 117 AktG) and thus also see the personal data

included in the list (e.g. name, place of residence, number of shares).

Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft is also legally obliged to submit

personal shareholder data (especially the list of participants) to the

Commercial Register as part of the notarial record (Section 120 AktG).

Further information on data privacy is contained in the Data Protection Policy

on the Website of Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft at post.at.



VIII. FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND INFORMATION





At the time of the convocation of the virtual Annual General Meeting, the share

capital of the Company amounts to EUR 337,763,190.00 and is divided into a total

of 67,552,638 non-par value shares. Each share is entitled to one vote at the

virtual Annual General Meeting.

Accordingly, at the time of the convocation of the Annual General Meeting, the

number of voting rights amounts to 67,552,638 votes. At the time of the

convocation of the Annual General Meeting the Company does not hold any treasury

shares, either directly or indirectly.

Different classes of shares do not exist.

No physical attendance possible

We would like to once again bring to your attention the fact that neither

shareholders nor guests will be allowed to come to the event venue of the

upcoming Annual General Meeting.



Vienna, March 2021 The Management Board







