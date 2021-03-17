Making Infotainment Systems Become Intelligent / Hypervisor approach to incorporate Android or AliOS in a current IVI (FOTO)

Berlin/Ningbo, China (ots) - JOYNEXT and OpenSynergy announce their joint mass

production project: a new generation of in-vehicle infotainment bringing this

domain to the next level without adding more complexity to the electronic system

of the cars. The systems contain a well-known reliable full-featured

infotainment system and another smartphone-like open platform, which offers the

flexibility to download apps from the app store. Both subsystems are running on

one single high-performance system on chip side-by-side with the help of

JOYNEXT's integration about OpenSynergy's COQOS Hypervisor SDK.



Based on JOYNEXT's design, COQOS Hypervisor SDK enables the convergence of the

infotainment systems and the platform for individual app downloads on a single

System-on-Chip (SoC). While additional resources (e.g. RAM, CPU, Flash) for the

new OS need to be taken into account, COQOS Hypervisor does not require

significant overhead, especially because of the minimalistic architectural

approach of the hypervisor. The existing infotainment system maintains its

performance, as it continues to use native drivers (pass-through) after adding

the virtual machine.







approach integrates perfectly COQOS Hypervisor SDK and CE-grade operating

systems on top of the existing custom IVI, which leverages both of JOYNEXT and

OpenSynergy's investment made during many years of intense customer-driven

development. JOYNEXT's unique solution concept actually helps both quickly

provide up-to-date features to customers (e.g. online services, access to App

stores) by using the current IVI already in production product.



JOYNEXT is a direct supplier (Tier1) for the automotive industry and has been a

development partner and system supplier of well-known automotive manufacturers

for over 20 years. Their connected infotainment and smart connectivity gateway

technologies can be found in well over ten million vehicles worldwide. JOYNEXT's

5G-V2X product also will boost the development of autonomous driving related

technologies.



Realizing this kind of innovative system, JOYNEXT reduces the cost of material

and weight of the car, while offering a new experience to its customer.

Moreover, the intercommunication between the systems is much more performant

since they run on the same ECU.



Regis Adjamah, CEO of OpenSynergy, emphasizes "With JOYNEXT, we bring the best

of two worlds together: reliable full-featured OEM infotainment systems and Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



