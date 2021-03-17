Making Infotainment Systems Become Intelligent / Hypervisor approach to incorporate Android or AliOS in a current IVI (FOTO)
Berlin/Ningbo, China (ots) - JOYNEXT and OpenSynergy announce their joint mass
production project: a new generation of in-vehicle infotainment bringing this
domain to the next level without adding more complexity to the electronic system
of the cars. The systems contain a well-known reliable full-featured
infotainment system and another smartphone-like open platform, which offers the
flexibility to download apps from the app store. Both subsystems are running on
one single high-performance system on chip side-by-side with the help of
JOYNEXT's integration about OpenSynergy's COQOS Hypervisor SDK.
Based on JOYNEXT's design, COQOS Hypervisor SDK enables the convergence of the
infotainment systems and the platform for individual app downloads on a single
System-on-Chip (SoC). While additional resources (e.g. RAM, CPU, Flash) for the
new OS need to be taken into account, COQOS Hypervisor does not require
significant overhead, especially because of the minimalistic architectural
approach of the hypervisor. The existing infotainment system maintains its
performance, as it continues to use native drivers (pass-through) after adding
the virtual machine.
With JOYNEXT's innovative concept and strict requirements, this hypervisor
approach integrates perfectly COQOS Hypervisor SDK and CE-grade operating
systems on top of the existing custom IVI, which leverages both of JOYNEXT and
OpenSynergy's investment made during many years of intense customer-driven
development. JOYNEXT's unique solution concept actually helps both quickly
provide up-to-date features to customers (e.g. online services, access to App
stores) by using the current IVI already in production product.
JOYNEXT is a direct supplier (Tier1) for the automotive industry and has been a
development partner and system supplier of well-known automotive manufacturers
for over 20 years. Their connected infotainment and smart connectivity gateway
technologies can be found in well over ten million vehicles worldwide. JOYNEXT's
5G-V2X product also will boost the development of autonomous driving related
technologies.
Realizing this kind of innovative system, JOYNEXT reduces the cost of material
and weight of the car, while offering a new experience to its customer.
Moreover, the intercommunication between the systems is much more performant
since they run on the same ECU.
Regis Adjamah, CEO of OpenSynergy, emphasizes "With JOYNEXT, we bring the best
of two worlds together: reliable full-featured OEM infotainment systems and
