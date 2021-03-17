Incredibuild Announces $140M in Funding as Cloud Transformation Turbocharges Software Development Cycles

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredibuild , the software development acceleration platform, today announced a $140 million investment from ScaleUp investor Insight Partners. The investment, which includes both primary and secondary components, will help expand Incredibuild's US operations to meet the rapidly growing demand for its software development acceleration technology. The company, which has been profitable from day one, experienced a 55% increase in revenue in the past year as businesses seek the ability to build and ship software versions faster without compromising on quality. Lead investor Insight Partners is joining Fortissimo Capital who acquired Incredibuild in 2018.

Incredibuild provides an out-of-the box platform that harnesses the power of compute to distribute processes across idle power in a network, thereby allowing companies to maintain a competitive edge by releasing better software faster. Built for both the cloud and on-premise environments, Incredibuild helps solve the time to market challenge and reduce compute costs by up to 30%. Over 800 customers, including Microsoft, Amazon, Citibank, Barclays, Adobe, Disney, Intel, Samsung, EPIC Games, and Nintendo, use Incredibuild to accelerate the development cycle, from code compilation to testing to release automation. The investment signals strong confidence in the value of Incredibuild's technology to its existing customer base, and a promise for continued product innovation and strong customer support going forward.

"In fiercely competitive markets, top quality frequent releases are vital," said Tami Mazel Shachar, CEO of Incredibuild, who has been accelerating the company's growth since joining a little over a year ago. "With the new funding, Incredibuild is poised to expand the market opportunity, enabling companies to maintain their competitive edge. With cloud adoption being paramount, we plan to further scale and evolve our software development acceleration platform for development teams and release managers in verticals such as finance, gaming, and the growing AR and VR markets."