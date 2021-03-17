 

Incredibuild Announces $140M in Funding as Cloud Transformation Turbocharges Software Development Cycles

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 12:00  |  29   |   |   

- Investment by Insight Partners follows a year of increased product development and 55% growth in revenue

- Incredibuild solves the time to market challenge for customers including Microsoft, Amazon, Citibank, Adobe, Disney, Intel, Samsung, EPIC Games, and Nintendo

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredibuild, the software development acceleration platform, today announced a $140 million investment from ScaleUp investor Insight Partners. The investment, which includes both primary and secondary components, will help expand Incredibuild's US operations to meet the rapidly growing demand for its software development acceleration technology. The company, which has been profitable from day one, experienced a 55% increase in revenue in the past year as businesses seek the ability to build and ship software versions faster without compromising on quality. Lead investor Insight Partners is joining Fortissimo Capital who acquired Incredibuild in 2018. 

Incredibuild_Logo

Incredibuild provides an out-of-the box platform that harnesses the power of compute to distribute processes across idle power in a network, thereby allowing companies to maintain a competitive edge by releasing better software faster. Built for both the cloud and on-premise environments, Incredibuild helps solve the time to market challenge and reduce compute costs by up to 30%. Over 800 customers, including Microsoft, Amazon, Citibank, Barclays, Adobe, Disney, Intel, Samsung, EPIC Games, and Nintendo, use Incredibuild to accelerate the development cycle, from code compilation to testing to release automation. The investment signals strong confidence in the value of Incredibuild's technology to its existing customer base, and a promise for continued product innovation and strong customer support going forward. 

"In fiercely competitive markets, top quality frequent releases are vital," said Tami Mazel Shachar, CEO of Incredibuild, who has been accelerating the company's growth since joining a little over a year ago. "With the new funding, Incredibuild is poised to expand the market opportunity, enabling companies to maintain their competitive edge. With cloud adoption being paramount, we plan to further scale and evolve our software development acceleration platform for development teams and release managers in verticals such as finance, gaming, and the growing AR and VR markets."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Incredibuild Announces $140M in Funding as Cloud Transformation Turbocharges Software Development Cycles - Investment by Insight Partners follows a year of increased product development and 55% growth in revenue - Incredibuild solves the time to market challenge for customers including Microsoft, Amazon, Citibank, Adobe, Disney, Intel, Samsung, EPIC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
In Their Quest for Digital Transformation, Manufacturers and Industrial Firms will Spend US$19 ...
Global Telemedicine Market to Hit $144.2 Billion Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Comvita Wellness Lab re-imagines the future of retail
Experts Say Demand For Gold Remains High as so does Investor Interest
Investment Banking & Trading Services Market to Reach $520.02 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Rising Awareness about Cleanliness and Hygiene across Public Places to Sow the Seeds of Growth across the Forecast Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Chronic Pain Market Size Expected to Demonstrate Optimal Growth at a CAGR of 3.0% in the 7MM During ...
Johan Torgeby and Kristina Willgård elected new Board members of Mölnlycke
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA