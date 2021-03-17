 

XL Fleet Opens a Fleet Electrification Technology Center in Michigan

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in fleet electrification solutions, has opened its newest location in Wixom, MI, as the Company continues its rapid expansion to meet customer demand for a range of electrification solutions. The 24,655 square-foot facility is located in the heart of the United States’ top-ranked region for automotive engineering talent and will serve as a fleet electrification technology center to support the design, development, testing and production of a wide range of commercial vehicle electrification solutions.

XL Fleet Opens a Fleet Electrification Technology Center in Michigan (Photo: Business Wire)

The state-of-the-art facility will supplement XL Fleet’s extensive product research and development programs, with technology capabilities for prototyping, controls development, and electrical and systems engineering. The facility will include a component test lab including vibration capability, a vehicle chassis dynamometer, an electronics lab and battery testing equipment.

The Company expects to significantly expand its electrified powertrain systems portfolio over the next several years, with solutions including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell electric systems, as well as electrification systems for a range of new medium- and heavy-duty commercial applications.

XL Fleet anticipates growing its engineering team by approximately 50% in 2021, many of which will be based in the new Wixom facility. The Company expects to add at least 50 new Michigan-based team members within the next three years, as the location will provide access to a wealth of automotive and commercial vehicle engineering talent within the region.

“XL Fleet’s expansion into Michigan marks a great milestone for the Company, and an important element of our strategy to continue adding breadth and depth to our best-in-class engineering organization to develop the next generation of electrification solutions needed to scale the business,” said Dimitri Kazarinoff, CEO of XL Fleet. “We are very excited to expand the Company’s footprint into this highly strategic location, where we will be well positioned to add capacity to the exceptional talent we already have in house,” he said.

Diskussion: XL Fleet Registered - Elektrifiziert in Zukunft ganze Flotten
