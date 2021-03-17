Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Results of Tender Offer for 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023

As of the expiration of the Tender Offer, $358,580,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes, representing approximately 89.1% of the total Notes outstanding, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer. The Company has accepted for purchase all Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer at the expiration of the Tender Offer at a purchase price equal to $1,000 for each $1,000 of principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the settlement date.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (“MIC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MIC) today announced the results of its cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The Tender Offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 16, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”).

The Company expects to pay approximately $361.9 million for the purchase of the Notes, including accrued and unpaid interest, on the settlement date, which is expected to be March 18, 2021. After settlement, $43,920,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the Dealer Manager in connection with the Tender Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offer.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

