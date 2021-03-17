 

Fortune Minerals Announces Five High Priority Drill Targets East of NICO Deposit From Modelling Geophysics

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (“Fortune” or the “Company”) (www.fortuneminerals.com) is pleased to report that Aurora Geosciences Ltd. (“Aurora”) has completed three-dimensional (“3-D”) modelling and interpretation of the data from last fall’s induced polarization (“I.P.”) and ground magnetometer surveys carried out east of the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Deposit (“NICO Deposit”) in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The geophysical interpretations were reconciled with the geology and previous drill-hole information, identifying five high priority targets for follow-up drilling this summer. The NICO Deposit and Fortune’s nearby Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold satellite deposit are Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold-type (“IOCG”) deposits that have world class global analogues, including Olympic Dam in South Australia, the Carajas District deposits in Brazil and Candelaria deposits in Chile. Both, the NICO Deposit and the Sue-Dianne Deposit are open for potential expansion, and like other IOCG deposits globally, are associated with coincident strong magnetic, gravity, magnetotelluric, I.P. and radiometric geophysical anomalies.

Fortune retained Aurora last fall to extend ground magnetometer and I.P. geophysical surveys east of the current terminus of the NICO Deposit and over the Peanut Lake area where large coincident magnetotelluric, gravity and magnetic anomalies had previously been identified in earlier airborne and ground geophysical surveys. A field report was delivered at the end of October identifying several magnetic, chargeability and resistivity targets indicative of dense, magnetic and conductive geological sources. Aurora was subsequently retained to conduct 3-D modelling and an interpretation of the results to identify targets for drill testing. Fortune and Aurora are recommending a 13-hole, 3200 metre drill program to test the five best targets:

Five High Priority Targets:

1) East Extension of NICO Deposit
 The east end of the NICO Deposit is currently defined by a fence of holes drilled in 1997 before the ore controls were well understood. Most of these holes were terminated short of the rock-type that hosts the known NICO Deposit. A fault has also been identified in this area that has likely displaced the east continuation of the deposit. The Aurora surveys have identified coincident magnetic, chargeability and resistivity anomalies extending several hundred metres east of the presently defined terminus of the deposit, indicating it may still be open for potential expansion. Four holes are planned to test the east strike extension of the NICO Deposit beneath volcanic cover rocks and to intersect the favorable NICO Deposit host rock.

