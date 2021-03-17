 

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement With Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. To Develop and Commercialize VP-102 For Molluscum and Common Warts in Japan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

Torii to make upfront payment of $11.5 million to Verrica in addition to other potential milestone payments of up to $58 million and, if marketed in Japan, tiered transfer price payments as a percentage of net sales

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Verrica) (NASDAQ: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, announced today that it has entered into a License Agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Torii) granting Torii an exclusive license to develop and commercialize Verrica’s product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including Verrica’s lead product candidate VP-102, which is currently under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review for the treatment of molluscum, with a PDUFA goal date of June 23, 2021.

“We are pleased to partner with Torii and expand VP-102, which could potentially be the first product approved in the United States to treat molluscum, to global markets. The prevalence of molluscum contagiosum alone in Japan was approximately 1.6 million cases in 2017,” said Ted White, Verrica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe Torii has the expertise and commercial infrastructure to develop and commercialize VP-102 in Japan and successfully bring VP-102 to patients with molluscum and common warts. We look forward to embarking on this partnership.”

“We are excited to partner with Verrica and add VP-102 to Torii’s growing portfolio of products to treat dermatologic skin diseases with significant unmet need,” said Goichi Matsuda, Torii’s Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer. “VP-102 has the potential to alleviate the burden of molluscum and common warts for patients in Japan. We look forward to partnering with Verrica and developing VP-102 for the Japanese market.”

In August 2020 Verrica entered into an Option Agreement with Torii granting Torii an exclusive option to acquire an exclusive license to develop and commercialize Verrica’s product candidates for the treatment of molluscum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102. Torii exercised its option to acquire the exclusive license on March 2, 2021. Under the terms of the License Agreement, Torii will make an up-front payment of $11.5 million and up to an additional $58 million in aggregate payments contingent on achievement of specified development, regulatory, and sales milestones, in addition to tiered transfer price payments for supply of product in the percentage range of the mid-30s to the mid-40s of net sales. Torii is responsible for all development activities and costs in support of obtaining regulatory approval in Japan.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement With Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. To Develop and Commercialize VP-102 For Molluscum and Common Warts in Japan Torii to make upfront payment of $11.5 million to Verrica in addition to other potential milestone payments of up to $58 million and, if marketed in Japan, tiered transfer price payments as a percentage of net salesWEST CHESTER, Pa., March 17, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
03.03.21
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference
23.02.21
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
17.02.21
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Filing Acceptance of Resubmitted New Drug Application for VP-102 for the Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum