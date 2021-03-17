 

Imara Announces Opening of Higher Dose Arms in Global Phase 2b Clinical Trials of IMR-687 for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 12:00  |  22   |   |   

Independent Data Monitoring Committees endorse opening higher dose IMR-687 treatment arms in ongoing Ardent and Forte Phase 2b clinical trials after review of safety and tolerability data at lower doses

Safety Review Committee in Phase 2a open label extension trial supports daily dose increase to align with higher dose arms of Phase 2b clinical trials

BOSTON, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that separate independent data monitoring committees (DMCs) for the Ardent and Forte Phase 2b clinical trials of IMR-687 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, respectively, have recommended opening of the higher dose IMR-687 treatment arm in each of these studies following review of available safety and tolerability data. These additional arms were pre-specified in the two protocols and enrollment is proceeding in each study at the IMR-687 higher dose (once daily dose of 300 mg or 400 mg based on patient weight), IMR-687 lower dose (once daily dose of 200 mg or 300 mg based on patient weight), or placebo.

“We are pleased that the DMCs’ review of safety data has resulted in opening of the higher dose arms in the Forte Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with beta-thalassemia in January and more recently in the Ardent Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with sickle cell disease in March,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “We designed each of these trials to allow for the additional higher dose arm of IMR-687 and expect to report preliminary data from the higher dose arms as part of our planned data readouts in the second half of 2021. Dosing in our recently completed Phase 2a clinical trial in sickle cell disease started as low as 50 mg per day and escalated sequentially to 100 mg or 200 mg per day over 16-24 weeks. Dosing in the Phase 2b clinical trials is substantially higher, both at the starting dose and through the treatment period, which is 36 weeks for the Forte trial and 52 weeks for the Ardent trial.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imara Announces Opening of Higher Dose Arms in Global Phase 2b Clinical Trials of IMR-687 for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia Independent Data Monitoring Committees endorse opening higher dose IMR-687 treatment arms in ongoing Ardent and Forte Phase 2b clinical trials after review of safety and tolerability data at lower doses Safety Review Committee in Phase 2a open …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of IMARA, Inc. - IMRA
05.03.21
Imara Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights
27.02.21
Imara to Webcast Conference Call of Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights
19.02.21
Imara to Present at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
1
IMARA Inc - Entwickler von Therapeutika im Bereich Hämoglobin-Störungen