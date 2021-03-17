VBL Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 25

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) will release its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021 before market open. Professor Dror Harats, M.D, Chief Executive Officer and Amos Ron, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30am ET the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call:

Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8:30am ET

Conference ID: 13717784

US: 1 877 407 9208

Israel Local: 1 809 406 247

International: 1 201-493-6784

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9cahpyse