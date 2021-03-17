 

VBL Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 25

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) will release its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021 before market open. Professor Dror Harats, M.D, Chief Executive Officer and Amos Ron, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30am ET the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call:
Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8:30am ET
Conference ID: 13717784
US: 1 877 407 9208
Israel Local: 1 809 406 247
International: 1 201-493-6784
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9cahpyse

About VBL
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 registration enabling trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

CONTACT:
Burns McClellan for VBL Therapeutics
Lee Roth (investors) / Ryo Imai (media)
lroth@burnsmc.com / rimai@burnsmc.com
+1-212-213-0006




