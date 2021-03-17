Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced financial results for 2020 and provided a business update.



Business and financial highlights during 2020 and 2021 year-to-date include: