Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced financial results for 2020 and provided a business update.

Business and financial highlights during 2020 and 2021 year-to-date include:

  • Strengthened management team: Appointed Robert Cobuzzi, Jr., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Director, Christopher Galloway, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and William Elder, General Counsel. Also added Jane H. Hollingsworth to the Company’s Board of Directors
  • Advanced development of trans sodium crocetinate (“TSC”): During 2020, the Company initiated its Phase 1b lead-in trial of 24 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The trial was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TSC when administered every six hours for up to 15 days, a previously untested dosing regimen. The company completed dosing and reported topline results from the study in February 2021. Results indicated that no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events were observed in the trial
    • The Phase 1b represents the first major step towards solidifying a redefined TSC development strategy that the company announced in November 2020
    • In 2021, the company will execute three oxygenation studies, described below
  • Enhanced Financial Stability: As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $18.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. As of March 16, 2021, approximately $36.7 million in additional, aggregate gross proceeds have been received by the Company during the first quarter of 2021 through a common stock offering in February 2021 and the cash exercise of certain previously outstanding warrants

“There is no doubt that 2020 was a challenging year, but it was also a transformational year for Diffusion. We formed a new executive team, initiated and advanced our Phase 1b study of TSC in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and concurrently redefined the clinical development pathway for TSC in an effort to maximize the probability of clinical and regulatory success,” said Robert Cobuzzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diffusion. “The momentum we gained exiting 2020 has continued into 2021. We have completed the study of TSC in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, designed a series of three clinical trials to be conducted during 2021 to evaluate the effects of TSC on oxygenation, and secured the company’s financial position by completing our $34.5 million equity raise.”

