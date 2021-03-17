 

Skyharbour Commences Exploration and Mobilizes for Upcoming Drill Program at its High Grade Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that mobilization has begun for its 2021 geophysical and diamond drilling programs at its flagship 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and near regional infrastructure on the southeast side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Company has planned a 9 km Small Moving Loop EM (SML-EM) geophysical program to refine additional drill targets and has begun mobilization of drilling equipment for a subsequent 3,000 metre diamond drilling program consisting of 10 to 12 drill holes. These fully funded and permitted programs will focus on following-up on existing unconformity and basement-hosted targets along the high grade Maverick structural corridor as well as identifying new targets at the Grid Nineteen area.

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, states: “We have been very pleased with the results to date at the Maverick East Zone, and we will continue to focus on the expansion of this high grade mineralized zone. The uranium mineralization identified during previous drill programs illustrates the strong discovery potential at Moore and recent geophysical programs and new geological modeling have encouraged the Company to develop new regional drill targets in areas such as Grid Nineteen. Outside of our Moore Project, Skyharbour’s partner companies have been advancing some of our other projects. Azincourt is currently conducting a minimum 2,000 metre diamond drilling program at the East Preston Project and at our Hook Lake Project (previously called North Falcon Point), Valor Resources has begun planning for their upcoming exploration programs including airborne geophysics and ground-based exploration in the summer. The uranium market has shown notable signs of recovery with increasing equity valuations and improving sentiment, and this recovery appears to be accelerating.”

