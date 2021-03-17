 

ProQR to Present Results from Phase 1/2 Trial of QR-421a for Usher Syndrome

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that Company management will present and discuss results from its Phase 1/2 Stellar trial of QR-421a in adults with Usher syndrome and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa (nsRP) on March 24, 2021. The data will be announced in a press release and management will host an investor conference call at 8:15 a.m. EDT the same day to discuss the results in detail.

The live and archived webcast of this presentation will be accessible through the Events page of the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website, www.ProQR.com.  The dial-in details for the call are +1 631-510-7495 (US), +31 (0)20 714 3545 (NL), conference ID: 8596733. The archived webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

About the Stellar Phase 1/2 Trial

The Stellar trial is a randomized, single ascending dose, global, multicenter, 24-month study. The study includes a total of 20 patients, of which 14 received a single dose of QR-421a and six received a single sham procedure for masking. The 14 treatment patients enrolled varied in their disease stage and were classified as advanced patients (defined as patients with baseline visual acuity of <70 letters or equivalent to worse than 20/40 on a Snellen chart) or early-moderate patients. Six patients had advanced disease and eight patients had early-moderate disease. Three different dose levels were studied. The population also varied in disease characteristics with both Usher syndrome (n=7) and nsRP (n=7) and genetic background with both homozygous (n= 9) and heterozygous (n=5) subjects for USH2A exon 13 mutations. The majority of the patients were followed for up to 48 weeks, with one patient followed up to 96 weeks.

About Usher Syndrome Type 2a and Non-Syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa

Usher syndrome is the leading cause of combined deafness and blindness. People with Usher syndrome type 2a are usually born with hearing loss and start to have progressive vision loss during adulthood. The vision loss can also occur without hearing loss in a disease called non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa. Usher syndrome type 2a and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa can be caused by mutations in the USH2A gene. To date, there are no pharmaceutical treatments approved or in clinical development that treat the vision loss associated with mutations in USH2A.

