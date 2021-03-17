Immatics Presents Data Update on Dose Escalation from Ongoing ACTengine Cell Therapy Programs

·Treatment-emergent adverse events were transient and manageable

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, March 17, 2021 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced a clinical data update from the dose escalation cohorts of the company’s ongoing Phase 1 trials for its engineered Adoptive Cell Therapy approach (also known as TCR-T). The treatment of patients with ACTengine product candidates IMA201, IMA202 and IMA203 at initial dose levels below one billion transduced cells, intended to establish safety and first biological activity, showed first anti-tumor activity with 9 out of 10 evaluable patients showing disease control as well as tumor shrinkage observed in 8 out of 10 patients including one partial response. Clinical observations were consistent with observed robust engraftment, persistence and tumor infiltration of infused ACTengine T cells. Overall, all product candidates demonstrated a manageable safety and tolerability profile. Each of the ACTengine product candidates harness the patient’s own T cells, which are genetically engineered to express a novel, proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) directed against a defined cancer target.

Harpreet Singh, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Immatics commented: “While the focus of this readout was to evaluate safety and initial biological activity, these unexpected observations on first anti-tumor activity indicate the therapeutic potential for our ACTengine platform in solid cancer patients with considerable tumor burden. We look forward to completing dose escalation and sharing first data at target dose in the latter part of this year.”

Cedrik Britten, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Immatics added: “The clinical data emerging from this early phase of our ACTengine trials provides a first evidence of anti-tumor activity at dose levels presumed to be sub-therapeutic. When benchmarking these results with published data in the field, the level of T cell engraftment and persistence accompanied by tumor shrinkage goes beyond what would have been expected at these low dose levels in this heavily pretreated patient population.”