Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Tulikivi Corporation 2021, 17 March at 1 pm

The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved upon an exceptional General Meeting procedure pursuant to a so called temporary act No 677/2020. In order to limit the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the General Meeting is held without the presence of the shareholders or their representatives at the meeting place. This is necessary so that the General Meeting can be held in a predictable manner considering the health and safety of the shareholders, personnel of the Company and other stakeholders.

Notice is given to the shareholders of Tulikivi Corporation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2021 starting at 1:00 p.m. at the premises of Borenius Attorneys Ltd., Eteläesplanadi 2, 00130 Helsinki.

The shareholders can participate in the meeting and exercise their rights only by voting in advance by using the proxy representative and by presenting their counterproposals and questions in advance in accordance with this invitation and other instructions given by the Company. The instructions for shareholders can be found in Section C “Instructions for persons participating in the meeting” of this invitation. It is not possible to participate in the meeting in person at the meeting place.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director will participate in the General Meeting. The other management of the Company will not participate in the meeting.

A. Matters on the agenda of the general meeting

The following matters will be considered at the Annual General Meeting:

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Calling the meeting to order

Attorney-at-law Christian Fogelholm acts as Chairman. In case Christian Fogelholm is, due to a weighty reason, prevented from acting as Chairman, the Board of Directors shall designate as Chairman a person it considers the most appropriate. The Chairman may designate a Secretary for the Meeting.

3. Election of persons to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

Lawyer Eeva Terho acts as person to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes. In case Eeva Terho is, due to a weighty reason, prevented from acting as person to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes, the Board of Directors shall designate as person to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes a person it considers the most appropriate.