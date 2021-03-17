 

Emerging Markets Report 25 Million Reasons

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Regular readers of the Emerging Market Report know that if we love one thing in emergent and ascendant public companies it’s revenue. And pet health and wellness company Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) just gave us reasons to pay more attention.

According to a recently published press release the Company has agreed to aggregate minimum purchases with its key Asian distribution partners totaling $25.6 Million in sales from Jan 1, 2021 – December 31, 2022.

That’s a colossal total for a Company the size of Better Choice. Let’s break it down a little.

First, it’s important to note that Better Choice has built several strong distribution partnerships over the last few years in China, Korea and Japan that focus on selling its popular Halo Brand. Halo’s commitment to delivering real whole meat, certified proteins and no antibiotics has resonated strongly with Asian pet parents that desire an easier to digest food for their pets with quality ingredients from a brand they trust. By delivering on this value proposition, Halo was able to achieve 95% growth in Asian sales in 2020, with sales in China representing more than 50% of total Asian sales.

As seen in previous issues of the Emerging Markets Report, we are a little frothy about the the tangential behavior change in owners looking to have healthier pets. Click here to see a previous report with some links to financial journalism on the growing pet care industry.

With aggregate minimum purchases totaling $25.6 Million in sales from Jan 1, 2021 – December 31, 2022 from Asia alone, the Company is worthy of study, including review of their public filings and financials.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $170,000 by Better Choice Company, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Disclaimer

