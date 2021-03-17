 

Guru Organic Energy Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Record Q1 2021 revenue of $6.6 million, up 24% versus Q1 2020
  • Solid gross margins of 62% in Q1 2021
  • Growing presence of plant-based better-for-you GURU energy drinks across Canada and the U.S. with the addition of 5,300 points of sale to over 21,000
  • Strong financial position with cash and credit facilities of over $30 million to support ongoing North American expansion plans

MONTREAL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce its results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights
(in thousands of dollars, except per share data) 		Three months ended
 January 31
2021   2020
Revenue 6,603   5,328
Gross profit 4,097   3,542
Net (loss) income (631 ) 442
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings (loss) per share (0.02 ) 0.02
Adjusted EBITDA1 (431 ) 762

1 Refer to reconciliation of net (loss) income to adjusted EBITDA at the end of this release.   

“We achieved record sales of $6.6 million, representing 24% year-over-year growth as well as gross margins of 62%, a significant achievement in the current context with stricter COVID-19 measures in place throughout the course of the first quarter. Sales growth in the U.S. also resumed with a 25% year-over-year increase in constant dollars in large part driven by online sales,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “This reflects the strength of our brand as well as sustained demand for better-for-you energy drinks and plant-based products, despite the impact of pandemic-related restrictions in place during the quarter, including a curfew in Quebec.”

