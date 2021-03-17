PV Nano Cell to Exhibit Online at LOPEC 2021 and Focus on Automotive, Solar and Embedded Passive Components Markets

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell, Ltd. (OTCPink: PVNNF) ("PV Nano Cell" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced it will be exhibiting in the online LOPEC 2021 exhibition, March 23rd to 25th (https://exhibitors.lopec.com/industry-directory/2021/list-of-companies ...).



PV Nano Cell will demonstrate in the online exhibition its 5D complete solution offering for the printed electronics, mass-production applications. The 5D technology includes complete control over the 3-dimensional geometry, 1 dimension of the ink chemistry and an additional dimension of the printing process. The company's 5D technology is already implemented in focused target markets including the automotive, solar and embedded passive components. The company will also be presenting its DemonJet – low volume manufacturing printer now installed at customer sites and used amongst other, to print embedded passive components such as resistors and capacitors. In addition, PV Nano Cell will present its latest digital ink developments in silver-based, copper-based and the most recently introduced, gold-based digital ink.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “LOPEC was always a great exhibition for us to meet with new and current customers and we are happy to exhibit online and demonstrate our one-of-a-kind digital printed solution for mass production applications. 3D printing is flourishing and PV Nano Cell is best positioned as the 3D printed electronics enabler. Despite the Coronavirus situation, we managed to grow our business significantly over the past year primarily with a mix of mass-production customers in the automotive and solar markets. We are now co-working with a giant passive components producer to develop additive manufacturing processes to print on-demand resistors and capacitors."

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich, commented, "Two years ago we started our strategic shift from ink-focused business to solution-focused business for mass production applications. I'm happy to say we are now reaping the fruits of this hard work and see tremendous market interest and willingness to cooperate and jointly develop digital printed solutions. We are working with leading automotive, solar and passive components companies and expect to consequently grow our business and number of customers this year. We invite everyone to digitally meet us at LOPEC 2021 and schedule online-meetings with the team to discuss how we can help you digitally print electronics in mass production."