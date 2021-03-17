Resolutions of Kojamo plc's Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Financial Statements for 2020 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. Additionally, the Annual General Meeting decided on the payment of dividend; the number, remuneration and composition of the members of the Board of Directors; the election of the auditor and its fees as well as authorisations of the Board. The General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report 2020 for the members of the Board of Directors, CEO and deputy CEO of Kojamo.

HELSINKI, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc's Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki today on 17 March 2021. Shareholders of the company and their proxy representatives were able to participate in the meeting and exercise shareholder rights only through voting in advance as well as by making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance. The Annual General Meeting was arranged with exceptional procedure based on the temporary legislative act to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic approved by the Finnish Parliament.

The payment of dividend

The Annual General Meeting decided that a dividend of EUR 0.37 per share be paid for the financial year 2020 as proposed by the Board of Directors. Dividend shall be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment 19 March 2021 are recorded in the company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend will be paid on 8 April 2021.

The composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting decided that the number of the members of the Board of Directors to remain the same and to be seven (7) as proposed by the Shareholders' Nomination Board. Mikael Aro was elected as Chairman of the Board. The current members Mikko Mursula, Matti Harjuniemi, Anne Leskelä, Minna Metsälä and Reima Rytsölä and, as a new member, Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

It was decided that the Members of the Board will be paid the following annual fees for the term ending at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in 2022:

Chairman of the Board EUR 67,500

Vice Chairman of the Board EUR 40,500

Other Members of the Board EUR 34,000

Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 40,500

The Members of the Board are paid only one annual fee according to their role so that no overlapping fees will be paid. In addition, it was decided that an attendance allowance of EUR 600 be paid for each meeting and an attendance allowance of EUR 600 be paid for Committee meetings as well.