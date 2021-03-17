Appili Therapeutics to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Friday, March 19th

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced that it will present at the fully virtual Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference , presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC taking place on March 17 th through 19 th . Appili CEO, Dr. Armand Balboni, MD., PhD., will also be participating in a Fireside Chat on Friday, March 19 th at 4:30 PM ET.

Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Date: Friday, March 19th

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Fireside Chat:

Date: Friday, March 19th

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Investors have an opportunity to request a one-to-one meeting with the Company throughout the conference. The conference will feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

To request complimentary registration, please visit the M-Vest conference website HERE.

A replay of the presentation will also be made available on Appili’s website on the events and presentations page HERE.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan / REEQONUS (favipiravir) for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

ABOUT M VEST LLC

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

ABOUT MAXIM GROUP LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

