 

Quorum Announces Enhancements to PowerLane.

PowerLane gains market adoption as it provides a touchless, transparent service experience for dealership customers.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (Quorum) announces, as part of its Digital Retailing strategy, new enhancements to its PowerLane product as market adoption increases. PowerLane, a Mobile Service Lane tool for Advisors and Technicians that helps build customer trust, now has Mobile check-in capability, allowing customers to check their vehicle into the service department without entering the dealership. With this functionality, PowerLane can now provide dealership customers with a fully touchless, transparent service experience.

“The Mobile check-in capability provides the last piece needed for a touchless service experience and complements the existing video and picture-enabled capability that allows dealership customers to review a video of any necessary repairs,” said Maury Marks, Quorum President and CEO. “We are seeing strong dealership demand for PowerLane, with over 20 dealerships installed after releasing the product in late 2020. Additionally, we’ve improved our Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) integration to allow PowerLane to be available for Toyota, Chrysler and Ford dealerships. Quorum is already GM certified for PowerLane and is actively pursuing other OEM certifications.”  

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

  • XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.
  • DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.
  • Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions.
  • Advantage, a full showroom system for independent dealerships and a management system that also includes in-house leasing, inventory management and accounting.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.  

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (forward-looking information) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: Maury Marks
403-777-0036
Investors@QuorumInfoTech.com

